Ronald Treesh, 61, Angola, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and was given a four- to six-year prison term with credit for 121 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. Treesh was found in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale during a traffic stop on Ohio 49 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township on Nov. 21. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ruben Benavides, 32, 261 Gray St., pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive with a 47-month prison term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for attempted corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in heroin. He was given credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. Benavides failed to provide authorities with notice of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Brooke Emerling, 38, 21669 Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to an 11-month term reimposed on a community control violation on a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given credit for 44 days served in jail while her case was pending.
Javier Estrada, 40, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to a nine-month sentence imposed in Richland County Common Pleas Court on a probation violation from a separate charge. Estrada was given credit for 71 days served in jail was his case was pending while firearms seized by the Defiance Police Department were ordered forfeited. He was found in possession of firearms on Sept. 23, 2021 which is prohibited due to prior convictions for felony offenses of violence.
Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, pleaded guilty plea to receiving stolen property and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term to run consecutive with a 15-month prison term imposed in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Fry was given credit for 76 days served in jail while his case was pending. He was found in possession of a stolen firearm on Dec. 15, 2020 during a traffic stop on Defiance's North Clinton Street and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 9, 2021 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nolan Bachellor, 31, 1014 Louden St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of importuning, each a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term. He was classified as a tier I sexual offender and given credit for five days served in CCNO while his case was pending. Three additional counts of importuning and two counts of attempted illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Helen Borchardt, 20, Holgate, pleaded guilty to attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 24.
Jordan Gonzales, 32, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 17.
Bobby Hunt, 39, Stryker, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 19.
Roberta Lyons, 47, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 17.
Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 24, 1704 Dakota Place, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.
Sidney Smith, 50, 827 Indian Bridge Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 23.
Joshua Stuckey, 31, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 23.
Nicholas Suffel, 37, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.
Alexandrea Taylor, 26, Ypsilanti, Mich., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 24.
Ian Taylor, 28, Van Wert, pleaded guilty aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 25.
Dustin Blake, 24, 26825 Behrens Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 1, and violated a duty of care, creating a substantial risk to the health and safety of a minor child at the residence, having had prior convictions for menacing by stalking and endangering children.
Blake Heisler, 38, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and fined $5,000 while a firearm and ammunition seized by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office were ordered forfeited to the state. Heisler transported a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle on July 20, 2021 on Ohio 15 in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Corey Rowe, 31, 496 Pontiac Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green, and required to produce a drug- and alcohol-free urine specimen at sentencing while $158 in cash and a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix seized during the investigation were ordered forfeited to the state.
Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He stole property from another person outside Evansport on July 4, 2021. A charge of robbery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Devin Stone, 27, Roanoke, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He transported a loaded firearm in his motor vehicle on April 13, 2018 on U.S. 24 in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
James Allen, 53, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joseph Black, 50, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 14 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jason Bostelman, 33, 23640 Banner School Road, pleaded not guilty to a bill of information charging him with trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Madelyn Coressel, 26, 28035 Mekus Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 20 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 20 bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Natalie Garcia, 34, 514 Gibson St., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Danny Hall, 58, 207 Union St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Reed, 50, 15536 Fullmer Road, pleaded not guilty to four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Cari Schappert, 36, 505 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gavin Schilt, 23, 1803 Elmwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Winnie, 54, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.