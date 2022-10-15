Jason Buchert, 47, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program as directed by his supervising officer. Some $346 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit as part of the investigation was ordered forfeited.
Nicole Dodson, 25, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete treatment at Serenity Haven as directed by her supervising officer and produce a clean urine specimen at sentencing.
Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Dianelis Perez Bello, 27, Miami, Fla., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled Nov. 22.
Cameron Moore, 25, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 29.
Jason Ruder, 45, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled Nov. 22.
Lori Edwards, 39, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Courtney Hennessey, 26, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brendon Imhoof, 20, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jackson Meter, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Sindel, 74, 25046 Watson Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jonathen Wityk, 53, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
