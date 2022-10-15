Jason Buchert, 47, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program as directed by his supervising officer. Some $346 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit as part of the investigation was ordered forfeited.

Tags

Load comments