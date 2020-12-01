Defiance Common Pleas
Jordan Gonzales, 31, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 19 on Defiance’s East Rosewood Avenue. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Jodey Thomas, 37, 29754 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on March 8. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Santos Alvarado, 22, 503 Main St., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Barron Elder, 36, Stryker, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was re-established at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
James Miller, 33, Stryker, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
Daniel Ramirez, 53, 740 Harrison Ave., pleaded no contest to OVI, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Jamie Hernandez Jr., 26, 766 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Hicks, 33, 484 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel Kent, 44, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Emily Rosa, 38, 615 Downs St., withdrew her guilty plea on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and entered a plea of not guilty. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Timothy Wagner, 44, 2109 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
