• Court Results
Defiance Common Pleas
David Parks Jr., 35, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to comply with the direction of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency in the payment of child support and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for his child from December 2014-November 2016 and December 2016-2018.Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Crystal Rodriguez, 33, 534 Degler St., pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. Charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Seth Aldrich, 24, 970 Louden St., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
Tyler Vogt, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Ryan Druhot, 29, 820 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 30 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
James Hunter Jr., 21, 844 N. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kamrin Hunter, 23, Delta, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trevor Kreiling, 20, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Eddie Stiles IV, 20, 434 Nicholas St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tremale Turk, 19, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adalberto Vega, 18, 806 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane Drive, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Clemens, 53, Stryker, was found not competent to stand trial on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. The defendant was found to be restorable, and remains committed at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for a period not to exceed six months. The matter was continued to the call of the court
