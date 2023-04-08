Joaquin Martinez Jr., 39, 120 W. Pinewood Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling four years and 11 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Kurt Peterson, 35, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term. The charge alleged that on Dec. 26, 2020, he failed to comply with a traffic stop in Sherwood, then led law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit which continued into Paulding County where he fled on foot before his apprehension. Peterson also pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 24 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Burgess, 31, Stryker (CCNO), was given a nine-month prison term on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He had been placed on community control for two years, but failed to pass a drug screen and was sentenced to prison.
Leon Foster Jr., 52, 21513 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 23.
Jeremy Hamilton, 35, 1016 Grove St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Shawn Lewis, 31, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 30.
Stan Barclay II, 29, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to forfeit any interest to money and a vehicle seized in the investigation.
Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and given a three-year operator’s license suspension.
Robert Hoffman, 31, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Brendon Imhoof, 21, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim’s family, or juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. He also was given 90 days in CCNO with work release and classified as a tier II sexual offender while a prison term of 2-8 years was reserved if he violates terms of community control. On December 9, 2021, at his residence on Rosewood Ave., in Defiance, he photographed a minor, who was not his child, in a state of nudity. Two additional counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed.
Elliot Simmons, 34, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim.
Zane Bartley, 36, Continental, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christa Davis, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Taylor Oost, 30, 1047 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 4 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
