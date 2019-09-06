• Defiance County

Commodity program:

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program pick-up at the Defiance County Senior Services is set for 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. This box of food contains approximately 40 pounds of nutritious foods, including fruits, vegetables, protein, grains and a 2-pound block of cheese for seniors.

Seniors must apply and there are income guidelines. Call Sue in Defiance at 419-782-3233 or Linda in Hicksville at 419-542-5004 for information about qualifying.

