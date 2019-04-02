Defiance County commissioners opened bids on road-related work during their Monday meeting.
Bids for the paving and patching of various roads were received from Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, $1,862,604.25, while Ward Construction Co., offered a figure of $249,725.17 for chip-sealing of roads.
Bids for pavement markings were received from Aero-Mark Inc., Streetsboro, $119,307.37; and Oglesby Construction Inc., Norwalk, $124,791.90.
Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a later.
Bids also were opened on the rental of county-owned farm ground near the Canal Road landfill.
These were received from Andrew Shininger, $100 per acre; John Coressel, $125 per acre; Jacob Hay & Straw, $131.97 per acre; and Nathan Schindler, $155 per acre.
In a news release concerning Monday’s meeting, Defiance County commissioners also noted that they will be holding a “breakfast on the road” from 8-10 a.m. Sunday during the Tiffin Township Fire Department’s pancake breakfast.
Commissioners encourage citizens to stop by to share comments, questions and concerns for their community while supporting local first responders, or to stop by at any time during the event from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
