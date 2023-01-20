A public hearing on community development block grant (CDBG) funds highlighted Defiance County commissioners meeting Thursday.
Adam Panas of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization — which administers many grants for local governmental entities, taking a percentage for its costs — conducted the required hearing to explain community development block grant opportunities through the state. The grants are available to benefit low- to moderate-income areas.
Officials from Hicksville and Sherwood were on hand as well.
Panas said full applications for CDBG programs must be made by June 5. These are made through the county commissioners’ office.
Funding for this cycle runs through 2025, with projects needing to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025.
Among the CDBG grants highlighted:
• allocation grant: a maximum of $150,000 is available per county with a maximum of two projects. These funds are assured as $11.36 million is available statewide.
• allocation grant planning, $20,000.
• neighborhood revitalization. A maximum of three projects per county is allowed with a maximum amount of $750,000. The funds are highly competitive with $4.5 million available statewide.
• critical infrastructure. A maximum of $500,000 per county is allowed for “high priority, single-purpose projects.” This too is very competitive with $8.13 million available statewide.
• economic and community development. Some $200,000 is available for each county, but only $1 million statewide, so it is very competitive.
• downtown revitalization. A maximum of $250,000 is available for each county with $1 million statewide, so it too is highly competitive.
• residential public infrastructure grant loan. The maximum amount per county is $750,000 with a minimum of $100,000. Some $8 million is available statewide, representing another competitive program.
• community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP). Some $1.15 million is available for housing improvements.
Later Thursday, commissioners met with Pat McCauley of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office for updates on state programs.
He noted several of the programs the treasurer’s office provides to provide financing options for certain sectors of the economy and individuals.
For example, McCauley noted that the office’s Ag-LINK program — offering interest rate reductions on loans — is used more in northwest Ohio than in any other area of the state.
And he said the Ohio Market Access Program provides any “taxpayer-driven entity” the opportunity to receive discounts on financing as they can use the treasurer office’s credit rating.
Savings, he said, has ranged from $2,000 to $37,000 on participating entities’ financing costs.
In other business Thursday, commissioners received a quarterly update from Crystal Slattman, director of the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
She reported that collections totaled $5,471,531.77 from a caseload that averaged 2,363 in 2022.
Additionally, 43 genetic tests were made while 686 administrative and/or court hearings held while 179 paternities and 181 support orders were established.
