Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners attended the county's annual snow plow inspection at the highway garage on Ohio 15 during their Thursday meeting amidst a light agenda. They also met with Bill Brandt of Customized Information Solutions for an update on the county's IT systems.
Commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.
Lisa Weaner of the Fort Defiance Humane Society will provide an update to begin the meeting followed by general session at 9:30 a.m., updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 10:30 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. before discussing renovations to the Blake House at 11:30 a.m. with architect Jerry Overmier and Corey Walker of Defiance Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services.
