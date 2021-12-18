Defiance County’s clerk of courts office is proceeding toward a paperless future.
Paper is still being used, but a potentially lengthy phase-out began in October.
Instead of filing lawsuits and motions in a paper document, attorneys can submit them electronically via computer.
Indictments and other court proceedings are now filed in this manner, instead of being entered into file folders stored in the clerk’s office on the courthouse’s first floor.
The public can access court documents via a terminal for this purpose in the office, but outside of that venue these records aren’t yet available on a personal computer.
This service is available in some counties — such as Paulding County — but Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith said this feature won’t be available at least for now due to certain privacy concerns.
She said her office spent $123,000 earlier this year getting ready for the change. This covered the cost of the CourtView case management module and software needed to implement the change.
“I love it,” said Galbraith, noting that “there were some glitches” to start, but “it is so fast. ... It’s just so nice.”
She provides an example of how quick the system is in the case of some basic court functions.
“Let’s just say an attorney wants to file a motion,” she explained. “The minute it’s filed, the judge can sign it, and it saves paper.”
Attorneys can still file a suit or related actions with paper, but this is then transferred to digital by clerk of courts staff.
Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk said the change will take a little getting used to, but represents the future.
“It’s certainly a change, and change is always a little scary, but I think ultimately it will be beneficial,” he said. “It takes some getting used to. The new generations of attorneys are used to it.”
One long-time local attorney — E. Charles Bates of Defiance — said he supports the change.
“We’re all in favor of less paper,” but it does raise some concerns in the event of computer crashes when all records are digital,” stated Bates.
“There should be redundancy there, there should be backups,” he said.
Old paper records are gradually being transferred by the county’s records center to computer, according to Galbraith, and then shredded.
However, very old paper records — some date back to the late 19th century — will be preserved and and may be transferred to the historical society, she indicated.
But it may be some time before all clerk of courts records become digital.
“This isn’t a simple process and you can’t just flip the switch,” she said. “It’s going to be years. How many years? I don’t know it could be two, it could be five, it just depends.”
