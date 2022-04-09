Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for March.

She reported, with March 2021 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $54,154.24 ($65,420.38); legal and title deposits, $1,503,998.68 ($1,547,417.71); vehicle sales tax, $1,290,589.99 ($1,361,314.51); watercraft sales tax, $3,962.98 ($3,692.96); titles issued, 2,747 (3,068); notation of liens, 735 (763); inspections, 620 (727).

Other figures include: new cars, 134 (182); used cars, 1,545 (1,697); new trucks, 62 (81); used trucks, 700 (892); vans, 35 (22); motorcycles, 80 (56); manufactured homes, 26 (18); trailers, 30 (9); travel trailers, 23 (25); unconventional, 11 (5); motor homes, 25 (19); buses, 1 (4); off-road vehicles, 35 (18); watercraft, 39 (40); ambulance, 1 (0).

