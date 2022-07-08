The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) is looking for a new workforce/marketing manager following a recent resignation.
Kortney Williams will step down on Wednesday to take a position elsewhere, according to CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
A five-year employee of the CIC office in Defiance, Williams had been promoted from office manager from office manager in August 2021 to take the spot of Karla Hinkle who resigned last year to take another position.
“We’re going to miss Kortney, for sure,” commented Willitzer, executive director since January 2021, adding that Williams “received another offer she couldn’t refuse” from another employer. “In the short time she worked as the workforce manager, she assisted countless businesses fill much needed positions.”
Williams offered thanks to the CIC board.
“I want to thank the CIC board for their support and assistance during my time working at the office,” she stated. “I hope to continue to see Defiance County thrive and grow. I will also be leaving behind an amazing team at the ED (economic development) office, and I truly wish them nothing but the best.”
As for CIC services until Williams can be replaced, Willitzer commented in a press release about the matter that “all the processes are in place to continue to keep assisting businesses with their workforce needs, despite Williams’ departure. Our team is in the process of filling her position.”
Persons who would like to apply for the position can email resumes to Willitzer at Erika@DefianceCountyED.com as the CIC began posting the job this week.
The CIC is almost evenly funded by a combination of private contributions from businesses and through taxpayer dollars provided by local governments in Defiance County such as the City of Defiance, county commissioners, Hicksville Village and Sherwood Village.
The organization’s main purpose is to promote economic development projects throughout the county, from manufacturing to retail.
This includes marketing the county’s potential industrial sites and helping negotiate incentive packages for prospective or expanding companies.
The workforce manager’s position helps facilitate interaction with businesses and others, such as the schools, to aid in locating and/or preparing employees.
Headquartered in the Defiance County East office building on Second Street in Defiance, the CIC office has three staff positions — an executive director, workforce/marketing manager and office manager.
A board of trustees that meets monthly and is composed of public and private-sector members oversees the agency.
