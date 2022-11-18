Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) officials presented 2022 accomplishments and looked ahead to 2023 during the organization’s monthly board meeting Thursday at Defiance County East.
CIC Director Erika Willitzer noted her organization’s goals for 2022, noting and whether these were met, exceeded or fell short. She and her other two staff members — Hannah Waterman, marketing and workforce manager; and Paige Johnson, business development and operations manager — also joined her in discussing accomplishments and future goals.
For example, this year she has hoped to conduct 75 business visits — either in person or via Zoom. She said more than 170 were realized.
Other 2022 tasks/accomplishments:
• the CIC office established the non-profit “homegrown program” to assist local businesses with such things as grants.
• outreach to outside companies topped 170.
• four new prospective business expansion sites were added to Defiance County’s inventory. A possible “tech company” has expressed interest in one of them, according to Willitzer.
• contact was made with 30 housing developers, but things have “slowed down” recently, she indicated, because of higher interest rates.
• bus tours. The goal was to hold three, and the third was scheduled to take place Friday with 182 local students planning to visit Defiance’s General Motors plant, Willitzer noted.
• more than 30 business opportunities in Defiance County were submitted to JobsOhio in Columbus. The private, nonprofit corporation tries to promote economic development investment across Ohio.
• postcards were sent to all Defiance County businesses informing them of the CIC’s services.
• visits with area colleges. The goal was 15, but her office fell short at eight, according to Willitzer, though she hopes to improve this in 2023.
• touchpoints with local schools.
• job referrals directly to employers.
• the “Four Flags of Freedom” initiative was launched. This is an attempt to raise $100,000 by the end of 2023 to establish four large flags honoring veterans along the U.S. 24 corridor in Defiance County. Two donations have been secured so far, Johnson said.
Addressing next year’s plans, Willitzer, Waterman and Johnson touched on a number of goals and developments. This includes taking time to bring the Flags of Freedom effort to fruition as well as a few other goals:
• a $15,000 grant from General Motors will be used to support manufacturing camps for students, with an emphasis on engineering. This field has been identified as a need by GM, according to Willitzer.
• more business visits. She said she would like her office to exceed 200 visits.
• establish a “second chance” program. This will try to improve employment opportunities available to those who are finishing prison sentences. According to Waterman, a meeting will be held on Dec. 6 at Defiance County East to discuss the program.
• move a mentorship program forward under Johnson’s guidance. She said the goal was to sign up eight mentors, and six have come forward so far. An application is available at the CIC’s website (www.defiancecounty.ed).
• establish quarterly business roundtable meetings on manufacturing/construction/logistics, finance/economics, healthcare/public safety and food/beverage.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved the CIC’s financial statement for October.
• met in non-public session to discuss confidential matters.
• discussed the possibility of adding board members who are large investors in the CIC. The board has 15 members, split between the private and public sectors, reflecting the organization’s funding mechanism. Forty percent of these must be elected officials.
