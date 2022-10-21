The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation has big plans to install four new large flags along U.S. 24 to honor veterans and promote the area’s image.
“The Four Flags of Freedom” idea was shared with the CIC’s governing board during its monthly meeting at the Defiance County East office complex on East Second Street.
According to CIC officials, each flag will measure 30 feet by 50 feet, honoring veterans “currently serving ... those who made it home safely ... those who were injured in war” and “those who did not make it home.”
A logo with four colors for each category — blue, olive green, white and red, respectively — was provided to the board with the CIC’s operations manager, Paige Johnson, explaining the details.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer said her office plans to raise funds for the flags and their maintenance, then establish a fund for veteran-owned businesses thereafter. About $30,000-$50,000 may be needed for the project.
“We want this to be something that can continue on for a long period of time,” she told the board. “So, we’ll raise funds for the flags, we’ll raise funds for the maintenance, but then after that we want to create a fund that will go toward veteran-owned business that want to do expansions or want to create a new startup to assist them in their business endeavors.”
Willitzer added that her office is “really excited” about the project though there is no specified location for the flags or timeline for their installation. Her office also is not in a hurry, wanting to take time to do things right.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do left on it,” she said. “... We are going to give ourselves the entire year next year to get everything raised and in place, so it’s not something like you’re going to see the flags tomorrow. We’re going to be very strategic in making sure we have our bases covered with everything.”
The CIC provided The Crescent-News with a press release about the project to be led by the CIC’s new operations and business development manager, Paige Johnson.
“We are looking for partners, sponsors and donors to make this happen,” she stated. “Our hope is that people from across the region, will see our vision and help us establish this local memorial to honor our veterans. This bonus is providing a funding mechanism for Defiance County vets expanding or wanting to start a business.”
The CIC’s workforce and marketing manager, Hannah Waterman, also was quoted in the press release, noting that “there isn’t a better symbol for unity and patriotism” than four American flags. “When people come into Defiance County, through the U.S. 24 corridor this new landmark will greet them, and immediately visitors will know the type of culture and community our county is.”
In other business Thursday:
• the board approved the September financial report, showing that the CIC — funded with money from the public and private sectors almost equally to promote economic development — has received year-to-date income of $352,000 against expenses of $215,000.
• received the regular workforce and marketing report from Waterman. Among other things, she noted that Lowe’s Improvement Warehouse is providing a $2,500 grant for local project and volunteers. Waterman indicated that projects are being sought, perhaps for daycares or churches.
• was informed by Johnson that she is working on a new mentoring program as well as ideas for industrial round tables and a golf outing. Willitzer told the board that during visits with area businesses they have sought more engagement with the CIC through such avenues.
• learned from Willitzer that she has prepared a draft budget for 2023 and also hosted a site selector for potential industrial facilities. She provided a tour of Defiance County for the selector, noting his reaction that the county exceeded expectations. “It’s really good to be on this guy’s radar,” Willitzer said.
• met in non-public session to discuss sensitive economic development matters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.