Two new economic development opportunities in Defiance County appear to be moving a little closer to fruition.
Mentioned publicly during the past couple months on occasion, the developments were noted again during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) monthly board meeting Thursday afternoon at the Defiance County East office complex on East Second Street.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer informed the board she plans to to make proposals for enterprise zone and community reinvestment area agreements (CRA) for the two developments. Both allow tax incentives on new investments.
“In January, we should have two different legislative items ... one for an enterprise zone agreement, the other for a CRA that we will be presenting if all goes well for the projects that I’ve been working on, which then ... can become public,” she said.
The agreements have to be approved by local political subdivisions such as village or city councils and school boards.
Earlier, Willitzer reported that the new “Homegrown” organization — a nonprofit corporation associated with the CIC that will provide grants and assistance to local businesses — has a balance of approximately $29,000.
A somewhat different board (than the CIC’s) that governs the nonprofit, but does not include elected officials, approved the organization’s financial report.
On another topic, the CIC’s workforce/marketing manager, Hannah Waterman, reported on a new program she came across called “Handshake” which attempts to connect college students with employment opportunities.
“So these businesses can create an account in Handshake and they post their jobs directly to this platform, which you get approved from colleges,” she explained. “... So, it takes the job description and it matches with their resumes that they have uploaded and then you get all these connections and you can reach out to them to see if it’s a job that they’re willing to apply for. And once they can click apply, you can message them, you can set up a face-to-face interview.”
Although the CIC made connections with such colleges as Toledo, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Bowling Green and Purdue, Waterman told the board that Handshake doesn’t want to handle the job connections with a third-party (CIC). Rather, Handshake wants to make connections between the students and businesses directly.
“It is a good way of getting the kids back that are from Defiance County that have went to those colleges to come back to Defiance County by showing them the opportunities,” added Willitzer. “So, it’s truly a great talent pipeline.”
“It’s free, but if you want to upgrade your subscription you pay a little bit and you’re reaching any student at any school,” said Waterman.
The CIC’s board president, Ben Nighswander, a business owner/operator at APT Tool in Hicksville, noted that the service fills.
“... you could have a student that goes to school in California that’s interested in coming back to the area, or would be interested, you have no idea,” he said. “There’s no database of that information.”
Waterman also explained that she hosted a “second chance” event this month which was “well received.” This is an effort to connect those emerging from prison with the workforce.
She said a task force is being created for this initiative.
Moving to another project in the planning stage, the CIC’s business development and operations manager, Paige Johnson, noted progress on the “Flags of Freedom” initiative the CIC office is undertaking.
The goal is to raise $100,000 to install four large flags — each measuring 30 feet by 50 feet — along U.S. 24 in Defiance County that will honor veterans.
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved the CIC’s 2023 budget of $436,400. This includes $246,500 in public funds and $189,900 from the private sector.
• approved the November CIC financial reports and credit card statement showing a cash balance through Nov. 30 of $480,000. Year-to-date revenue totaled $433,000 with expenses of about $330,000.
• passed a motion allowing the CIC to consider proposals for placing reserve funds in a CD or money market account for a period of 12-24 months.
