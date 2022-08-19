A new program through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) has been granted nonprofit status from the state.
That matter was one of several topics at the CIC governing board’s monthly meeting at the Defiance County East building. The board also welcomed a new business development/operations manager (see below) and learned of a business-oriented visit to Defiance of a Japanese government official (see related story).
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer reported that the agency’s new “homegrown” program has been approved, allowing application for grants that might be able to help small businesses in particular.
The CIC’s workforce and marketing manager, Hannah Waterman, said the two grants are being sought, but her office is still awaiting word on both.
“When you apply for grants we actually apply with an event in mind, or a cause in mind,” explained Willitzer. “And we’re excited about seeing where that goes, so you should see that pick up here soon.”
She added that the “homegrown” board — composed of private investors and not elected officials — will begin holding meetings next month.
Also Thursday, Waterman introduced Paige Johnson, who will be responsible for the CIC’s business development and operations management. She replaces Waterman who was promoted to workforce and marketing manager earlier this year. (An announcement about Johnson’s employment appeared in last Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
Johnson said she had been employed most recently in the Fulton County Economic Development Office as its marketing and event coordinator.
She informed the CIC board about the things she would like to move forward on, including a mentorship program, increasing engagement with investors, roundtables and monthly investor meetings. Too, she mentioned the possibility of holding a golf outing that might be able to produce funds for the “homegrown” program.
In another matter, Willitzer commented on recent difficulties in matching businesses with employees.
“One of the things that we’re noticing is that we are drumming up a lot of recruitment from outside of the area for really good positions here in our county,” she said. “But we’re finding that our employers are not responding quick enough where they call us and (ask), ‘where are we at with that position.’ I guess you need to strike while the iron’s hot, and especially in this job market.”
The CIC’s board president, Ben Nighswander, asked what can be done about this.
“While we are trying to recruit labor, there also needs to be this culture of responsiveness that starts happening in our county too,” said Willitzer, adding that this is not ongoing with every business. “’... but especially when you’re in need of work, that needs to happen.”
In other business Thursday:
• the board approved the July financial statements.
• board member Bryan Keller of Keller Development Group distributed conceptual architectural drawings of his development in downtown Defiance (at the southwest corner of Second and Clinton streets). He is fixing up a building there for use as upstairs apartments and a restaurant on the first floor. “We’ve got a lot of work to do yet,” he said about the project which is expected to continue well into 2023.
• the board was reminded by Waterman that a groundbreaking for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.’s planned fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park is planned on Aug. 31.
• Waterman explained that Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) provide the CIC a “migration pattern” for Defiance County job placement. She said that “55% of young adults stay in Defiance, almost 8% move to Toledo and 4% move to Columbus.”
• the board authorized Johnson to be its corporate secretary.
• Willitzer extended thanks to county commissioners, MVPO and the CIC office for helping make possible (through funding) the rebuilding of Kramer Road in Milford Township. This was undertaken with the involvement of Weber Sand and Gravel, Edgerton, which uses the road to access a quarry on the road. Willitzer said the company has able to secure additional contracts due to the improvement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.