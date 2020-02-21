A comprehensive workforce improvement initiative aimed at school kids was discussed by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) board Thursday afternoon.
The topic was one of several handled during the public portion of the CIC’s monthly luncheon at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
In considering the “workforce elevation” initiative, CIC board member Bryan Keller indicated that a committee is putting together a defined strategic plan. It has asked Carla Hinkle — the CIC’s workforce development manager — to provide an inventory of programs offered by local schools.
“Once we get that done, we’re going to categorize them ... leadership/skill building, career exposure and exploration, and planning and completion,” explained Keller. “Once we know what programs are being offered to facilitate those things, our plan is to sit down with superintendents and principals.”
Following educators’ input, continued Keller, the committee will ask questions about what makes sense and what gaps need to be filled.
He added that the committee is “making some pretty good headway getting organized. Our strategic plan will follow after we talk to the educators.”
One undecided question is at what age workforce improvement initiatives should begin.
“Anything you read or hear about they say that the further down you get into the cycle the better development of a child you’ll have,” said Keller. “... So, how far can we push that down?”
He said the committee will be “leaning on the educators to help us in putting this whole workforce elevation plan together.”
Hinkle indicated that the program may look “a little bit more” at students in grades K-5 “because right now I’m really focused on the middle and the high school.”
Also Thursday, Hinkle informed the board that a manufacturing camp for junior high school students is planned July 13-16 at Four County Career Center.
She said students will be working in labs doing “hands-on things,” while several tours may be held as well.
Bus transportation will be provided from Defiance, Hicksville and Fairview schools.
Meanwhile, an educator “boot camp” will be held June 8-11 and June 18 in partnership with the educational service center office, according to Hinkle.
Participating students will receive three credit hours from Ashland University, and must have a project that will be incorporated into their classroom at the beginning on the next school year, she noted.
Henry, Fulton and Williams counties also are participating.
Too, Hinkle informed the board that a Defiance High School career day is scheduled for April 28.
In another matter, the board approved a resolution allowing the CIC to act as intermediary in a property transaction between the city of Defiance and New Home Development Company for vacant land on South Jackson Avenue.
The land, located south of Deatrick Street, has been used as a ballfield for many years.
New Home Development plans to build two duplexes there with up to four units.
In other business Thursday:
• CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes noted that a survey for a proposed land swap for the Harmon Business Park development near the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant has been received. The land swap will help make property in phase 2 of the business park development contiguous, according to Hayes. The survey’s cost was $1,150.
• Hayes reported that JobsOhio will host a meeting on March 3 in Findlay to announce “possible financial support for development of additional industrial sites and/or buildings” in Ohio. He said Keller Logistics and the Harmon Group will be represented while the Plummer brothers — owners of Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park — have been invited. “So we’re hoping to hear there’s a route to getting support money for industrial parks and industrial sites,” said Hayes.
• Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack provided a brief update on developments at the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township. A southern Ohio company (Warrior Excavating) has agreed to demolish the former factory in return for the property, which it wants to sell following cleanup. Mack told the CIC board that the deal is “looking good,” while Hayes called it “a great opportunity that came our way.”
• Hinkle explained that a “lunch and learn” event will be held at noon March 13 at Shoney’s in Defiance. One of the topics will be the new TechCred program available to employers to upscale their workers, she explained. A similar event is planned in Hicksville in the future, she indicated.
• Hayes noted that the CIC’s annual meeting will be held at noon March 19 in Defiance College’s Hubbard room. The featured speaker will be Bernard Swiecki, director of the Automotive Communities Partnership of the Center for Automotive Research, Ann Arbor, Mich. His remarks will center around the automotive industry, market performance and future trends, Hayes said.
• the board approved the January financial report, showing liquid assets of $348,372.
