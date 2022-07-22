The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) board of trustees was updated on an office promotion and a future hiring during its monthly session Thursday.
The lunch meeting was held at Defiance County East — home of the CIC office — where Executive Director Erika Willitzer noted that Hannah Waterman has been named the organization’s workforce and marketing manager. Waterman, who replaces Kortney Williams, had been the CIC’s office manager.
Williams filled the workforce/marketing manager position last year and took another job recently.
“She did such a great job,” said Willitzer, noting that Williams’ last day was July 13. “... We’re really happy for her, she’s going to get a new opportunity.”
Willitzer said that Waterman “has been doing a fabulous job in her current position. And she is dynamic, has been helping Kortney a lot with all the workforce initiatives, the marketing initiatives, so she is going to take on that role. I think you’re going to see some great things out of Hannah.”
A new office manager has been hired, according to Willitzer, but this won’t be announced until mid-August “as that person is still doing their two weeks (notice) with their current employer.”
The news release noted that Waterman “hasn’t even been in the position for a month and already has plans to build on” the CIC’s workforce plan, including strategies such as expanding workshop/learning opportunities for employers, developing engagement training programs for businesses and recruiting local students to return to Defiance County after their college graduation or certification.
“I am excited about the opportunity to build relationships with local companies and assist them with their workforce needs,” stated Waterman in the CIC news release. “The goal is to be that connecting piece between county residents and careers. I also look forward to collaborating with our county schools. The future is bright for Defiance County, and I am so glad to be a part of it.”
Added Willitzer in a prepared statement: “I’ve seen firsthand the drive Hannah Waterman has, and we are very lucky to have her taking the point on our organization’s workforce and marketing efforts. I can tell you with complete confidence, Hannah is an influencer and I see that role only growing in her new role.”
Waterman can be contacted via email at Hannah@DefianceCountyED.com or by phone, 419-784-4471.
In other business Thursday Willitzer:
• noted a “huge uptick” in potential projects. She also reported that an open house will be held Saturday for the new EnviroKure plant in Hicksville Township while the proposed Tessenderlo-Kerley, Inc. fertilizer plant in Defiance’s Enterprise Industrial Park will be holding a groundbreaking on Aug. 31.
• updated the board on workforce matters, noting the recent completion of two summer manufacturing camps. One held at Fairview Schools concluded with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — whose office was responsible for creating the manufacturing camps across the state — paying a visit.
• discussed her office’s goals, noting that she has fallen behind on some of these — such as outreach to companies and meeting with housing developers — because of all the activity in attracting businesses. On that front, she said another company is planning to come to Defiance, but could not reveal details.
• noted that county commissioners are continuing their broadband expansion plans. The firm Lit Communities is studying the matter before commissioners approve broadband installation projects with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — a CIC board member — noted that the goal is to tap into other grants as well as ARPA money because more funds will be needed to complete all the work.
