• Defiance County

Board meeting:

The Defiance County Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. March 10 at the Defiance County East Building, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance. Anyone needing special arrangements is encouraged to contact the health department at 419-784-3818 or visit the website www.defiancecohealth.org.

The 100th annual meeting of the Defiance County District Advisory Council will be held at 7 p.m., following the Defiance County Board of Health meeting.

