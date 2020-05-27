The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities met Tuesday evening to handle personnel matters.

The board approved contracts with Kristi Figgins, certified occupational therapy assistant services, Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021; and Laurie Gombash, physical therapy services, July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.

In other business, the board:

• discussed board member training dates and topics including touring residential settings and adult day programs in the county in October.

• observed a staff anniversary of Pat Uhlenhake, director of community operations, four years.

• approved April expenditures.

• discussing paving the parking lot.

