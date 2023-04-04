The passing of a total solar eclipse next year figures to be such a big tourist attraction to northwest Ohio that local officials are trying to promote a brief economic boost.
The topic was the subject of discussion during Defiance County commissioners’ meeting Monday.
The total eclipse — when the sun will be blocked out for a brief time as the moon passes between the sun and Earth — will occur on April 8, 2024.
The darkness path figures to touch 55 of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse.
Local counties such as Defiance and Paulding will be on the northwest portion of the total darkness path while towns such as Lima and Findlay will be more toward the middle.
Several public and private officials were on hand for Monday’s meeting, such as Rittenhouse, Hicksville Major Ron Jones, Sherwood Village Administrator Sherri Ramey, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer, Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Director Kirstie Mack, AuGlaize Village Treasurer Tim Frederick and Defiance County Fair Board President Jerry Sanders.
Defiance County Commissioner Davd Kern said commissioners convened Monday’s meeting to help promote the event’s economic possibilities. Kern noted that in speaking with state EMA officials, they cautioned that the expected crowds are a virtual certainty as like-minded persons tend to follow such events.
Kern noted that state officials warn that hotels could be booked up for the event a year out while visitors could arrive early.
This figures to present officials with a number of challenges, such as where visitors stay if they aren’t in motels, how this will clog and slow vehicle traffic on local roads/streets and where visitors will observe the eclipse.
“The traffic will be crazy,” said Rittenhouse.
Mack noted that security for all of this activity may be difficult as the sheriff’s office, for example, may not have enough staff on hand. Cleaning up the aftermath could require some effort as well.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said service groups might be wiling to help officials with some of these needs and Rittenhouse suggested calling upon local radio amateurs as they help out with the annual United Way Balloon Fest at the Defiance County Airport.
As for watching the eclipse, Mack offered that setting up multiple “watch points” might be advisable. And Pocratsky added that, according to state officials, visitors will use “all open spaces.”
“They (state officials) said you will be amazed” at where people stop, added Kern.
Persons not staying in hotels might be camping somewhere. AuGlaize Village and the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville are possible locations for some of them. Sanders said the fairgrounds “has a lot of spaces” that could be used and a “fair amount of bathrooms.”
Rittenhouse informed commissioners that her office will be meeting with superintendents and law enforcement officials in the future to discuss some of these matters.
Superintendents may have a role to play because, Pocratsky noted, state officials don’t recommend letting school out amidst all of the traffic. And Rittenhouse noted the possibility of some educational opportunities for students.
Beyond local high schools, she said NASA is renting property for the event while attendance by representatives from several universities is a possibility as well.
In concluding Monday’s session, Pocratsky said “we just wanted to reach out to those of you that are here, and Julie’s going to reach out to others. There’s money to be made, I think, but it could be a bit overwhelming as well with all of the potential for people here.”
But Willitzer cautioned about the cost, which is an uncertainty with such things as portable restrooms likely needed. Necessary expenses, she added, are “going to add up really quick.” Officials also would have to determine how they “figure out the revenue stream to compensate for all of that.”
Defiance County officials have agreed to continue meeting, perhaps monthly, to ensure that everyone is current and prepared for the event.
The next session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 1 at the EMA building in Brunersburg during commissioners’ regular meeting.
