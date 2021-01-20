Defiance County has been awarded $18,522 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county, according to a press release from Abby Wolfrum, executive director of United Way of Defiance County. The award is a part of Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program approved by Congress.
The grant will be distributed to the qualifying agencies by a local board that includes representatives from the American Red Cross, Defiance County commissioners, Defiance Ministerial Association and United Way of Defiance County.
Under the terms of the grant, local non-profit or government organizations chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary not-for-profit organizations or units of government; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have a demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Funds must be used for the direct purchase and distribution of food and/or the direct cost of shelter to supplement or expand existing programs and not to substitute for current funding. Sensitivity will be given to programs that help with the transition from temporary shelter to permanent homes and attention to the specialized needs of homeless individuals with mental and physical disabilities and illness and to facilitate access for homeless individuals to other sources of services and benefits.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply. Applications are available by emailing Abby Wolfrum, executive director, United Way of Defiance County at mail to: abby@unitedwaydefiance.org or calling 419-782-3510. Completed applications should be emailed to Abby Wolfrum by noon Feb. 5. The local board will meet to review the applications and recommend funding.
