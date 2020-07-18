Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has provided her monthly report for June.
She reported, with June 2019 statistics in parenthesis, the following figures: real estate transfers, 171 (166); conveyance transfers, 83 (74); conveyance fees collected, $40,770.40 ($34,857.30); real estate sales, $10,192,527 ($8,714,274).
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 31. Persons who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they are age 65 or over during this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65), and their Ohio adjusted gross income does not exceed $33,600.
Persons who turn 65 in 2020, may sign up now. Those who qualified last year and did not file, can file a late filer application along with this year’s initial application.
Little notes that “because so much of the information for the program requires information from your tax return, you may want to apply after you have filed your taxes.”
Those already on the program are asked to turn in their continuing forms as soon as possible.
Persons with questions concerning the homestead exemption can call 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
According to Little, her office is reviewing new construction throughout the county. Appraisers will be physically inspecting those properties at this time, as well as updating photography.
Questions about the appraisers can be directed to the auditor’s office at 419-784-3111.
Property owners who have had structural damage due to fire, storms, flooding, or intentional demolition can fill out a “destroyed property form” — available in the real estate assessor’s office — to reduce their property value.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.