Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has provided her monthly report for November.
She released the following figures, with November 2018 figures in parenthesis: real estate transfers, 215 (185); conveyance transfers, 89 (72); conveyance fees collected $45,965.90 ($23,813.40); and real estate sales $11,491,401 ($5,953,182).
Little noted that dog licenses for 2020 are on sale through Jan. 31.
Prices are $20 per dog for a one-year tag, $60 for a three-year tag, $200 for a permanent and $100 per kennel (five tags). Additional kennel tags are $1 each.
The three-year tags, permanent tags and kennel tags must be purchased in person at the auditor’s office. Payment must be in cash or by check.
All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed. Failure to register can result in a court citation and fine. Persons with questions please can call 419-782-1926.
Little reminded that a renewal form sent to dog owners via mail includes directions on how to renew a tag online and through the mail. Owners are asked to bring their renewal form when renewing their tag at the auditor’s office or at any of the outside agencies.
During this two-month time period, one-year tags may be purchased in person at the following locations: Defiance County Auditor’s Office, Family Farm & Home, the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, Ayersville Carry Out, Hicksville Police Department, Jewell Grain, Defiance Area Animal Hospital and the Defiance Veterinary Clinic. Agencies other than the auditor’s office are permitted to charge an additional 75 cents per tag.
Little added that if property owners have had structural damage due to fire, storms or flooding, a “destroyed property form” is available in the county real estate assessor’s office for a reduction in property value.
This form is also used to report a building or structure that has been removed from a property. Persons who have questions can call 419-784-3111.
According to Little, 2020 CAUV renewal forms have been sent, and are due back by March 2.
She noted that the auditor’s office will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, and close at noon on Dec. 31.
