Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has provided her monthly report for February.
She released the following figures, with February 2019 figures in parenthesis: real estate transfers, 130 (156); conveyance transfers, 47 (52); conveyance fees collected $21,617.70 ($24,226.70); and real estate sales $5,404,414 ($6,056,621).
Continuing homestead applications will be mailed out at the end of March. These must be signed and returned by June 1.
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 31.
Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they are age 65 or over this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65) and their Ohio adjusted gross income is not over $33,600. An Ohio doctor’s signature is required on the disabled application.
Those who turn 65 in 2020 may sign up now. Those who qualified last year and did not file, can file a late-filer application along with this year’s initial application. Little suggested that “because so much of the information for the program requires information from your tax return, you may want to apply after you have filed your taxes.”
Questions concerning the homestead exemption may be directed to 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
CAUV renewals are due in the auditor’s office by March 2. Those without a form are asked to stop in to the auditor’s office.
Property owners who would like to discuss their property’s appraised market value, may come to the auditor’s office, she noted.
“It is important that you visit our office to review your property card first,” she stated. “If after reviewing your property’s market value, you feel your value is not a fair assessment, you may file a supported appeal with the board of revision.”
The assistant dog warden will be going door-to-door to check for current licenses, according to Little. Dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed.
If a dog does not have a tag, owners face a $20 penalty per dog and possibly a court citation. Owners are allowed 30 days to register a new dog without a penalty.
Persons with questions can call the auditor’s office at 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.