Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has released the following figures for April 2023, with April 2022 numbers in parentheses:
Real estate transfers, 209 (255); conveyance transfers, 52 (100); conveyance fees collected, $41,915.30 ($60,671.20); and real estate sales, $10,478,721 ($15,167,728).
Continuing homestead applications were mailed out at the end of March. These forms must be signed and returned to the auditor's office by June 1.
New applications for the homestead exemption are now being accepted through Dec. 29. Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if are 65 or over this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65) and their 2022 Ohio adjusted gross income is not over $36,100. An Ohio doctor’s signature is required on the disabled application.
Those who turn 65 in 2023 may sign up now. Those who are qualified last year and didn’t file can file a late filer application along with this year's initial application.
Questions concerning the homestead exemption can be directed to 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
Dog tags are available at the auditor’s office Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can only be made as cash or check in the auditor's office. Dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed.
