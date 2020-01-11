Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has provided her monthly report for December.
She released the following figures, with December 2018 figures in parenthesis: real estate transfers, 220 (170); conveyance transfers, 84 (79); conveyance fees collected $37,670.70 ($38,494); and real estate sales $9,417,534 ($9,623,116).
Little noted that dog licenses for 2020 are on sale through Jan. 31.
Prices are $20 per dog for a one-year tag, $60 for a three-year tag, $100 per kennel (five tags) and $200 for a permanent. Additional kennel tags are $1 each.
The three-year tags, permanent tags and kennel tags must be purchased in person at the auditor’s office. Payment must be in cash or by check.
All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed. Failure to register can result in a court citation and fine. Persons with questions can call 419-782-1926.
Little reminded that a renewal form sent to dog owners via mail includes directions on how to renew a tag online and through the mail. Owners are asked to bring their renewal form when renewing their tag at the auditor’s office or at any of the outside agencies.
For the remainder of the month, one-year tags may be purchased in person at the following locations: Defiance County Auditor’s Office, Family Farm & Home, the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, Ayersville Carry Out, Hicksville Police Department, Jewell Grain, Defiance Area Animal Hospital and the Defiance Veterinary Clinic. Agencies other than the auditor’s office are permitted to charge an additional 75 cents per tag.
Continuing homestead applications are available to sign in the auditor’s office. For persons unable to stop in, the office will mail them out at a later date, according to Little.
Property owners who would like to discuss their property’s appraised market value, may come to the auditor’s office, she noted.
“It is important that you visit our office to review your property card first,” she stated. “If after reviewing your property’s market value, you feel your value is not a fair assessment, you may file a supported appeal with the board of revision.”
Application forms for the board of revision are available Tuesday in the auditor’s office while the deadline for filing is March 31. Questions can be directed to 419-784-3111 or 1-800-675-3953.
