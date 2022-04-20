Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has released the following information for March with figures from the same month in 2021 in parentheses:
Real estate transfers, 220 (254); conveyance transfers, 85 (73); conveyance fees collected, $60,620.50 ($66,493.80); real estate sales value, $15,155,054 ($16,623,321).
Continuing homestead applications were mailed out at the end of March. These forms must be signed and returned to the auditor's office by June 1.
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 30.
Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they turn 65 this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65), and their Ohio adjusted gross 2021 income is not over $34,600.
An Ohio doctor's signature is required on the disabled application. If they turn 65 in 2022 they may sign up now. Those who qualified last year and didn't file can submit a late filer application along with this year's initial application.
Little's office advises that "because so much of the information for the program requires information from your tax return, you may want to apply after you have filed your taxes."
Persons with questions concerning the homestead exemption can call 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
Dog tags are available at the auditor's office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Payments are only available as cash or check in the auditor's office office.
Dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed.
The auditor's office is reviewing new construction throughout the county. Appraisers will be physically inspecting those properties at this time as well as updating photography.
Questions about the appraisers can be directed to the auditor's office at 419-784-3111.
