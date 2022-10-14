Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has released the following figures for the month of September, with September 2021 statistics in parentheses: real estate transfers, 260 (231); conveyance transfers, 81 (92); conveyance fees collected, $60,889 ($53,041.40); and real estate sales, $15,222,257 ($13,260,315).
Little's office reminds that it's almost time to renew dog tags, which can be purchased starting Dec. 1.
Owners who have moved since the last time they purchased a tag and need to update their mailing address are asked to call the auditor's office at 419-782-1926. Renewal notices will be mailed out in late November.
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 30. Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they are age 65 or over this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65), and their Ohio adjusted gross 2021 income is not over $34,600. An Ohio doctor’s signature is required on the disabled application.
Those who turn 65 in 2022 may sign up now. Those who qualified last year and didn't file can file a late-filer application along with this year's initial application. Because so much of the information for the program requires information from a tax return, Little's office notes that applicants may want to apply after they have filed their taxes.
Questions concerning the homestead exemption can be directed to 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
If property owners have had structural damage due to fire, storms, flooding or intentional demolition a "destroyed property form" is available in the real estate assessor's office for a reduction in value. This form is also used to report a building or structure that has been removed from a property.
Call 419-784-3111 or 1-800-675-3953 with questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.