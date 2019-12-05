Defiance County’s enhanced 911 system has tried to stay current with communication trends in recent years, and has added a new option to help in the most extreme emergencies.
Since its inception in the late 1990s, the 911 center — an extension of the county sheriff’s office on Biede Avenue in Defiance — has offered phone calls as the only option. And while phone calls are still the method authorities encourage, texting was added as an option several months ago.
This capability allows citizens to report an emergency by dialing 911 and simply texting a message on their phones.
“While we still want to encourage people to call, it is something we felt was a necessity to keep up with the times,” stated 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath, noting that his office only wants to promote the texting option “when it’s impossible to make a phone call. It’s just another means for people to communicate with us. ... We still want you to call. We get a lot more information faster. But if somebody can’t dial the phone and talk, it’s an option to use now.”
Only two 911 texts have been fielded so far, and these were children playing with phones, according to Hanenkrath. In fact, the new option has been more useful for allowing the 911 center to communicate with citizens.
Specifically, when the 911 center receives a 911 hangup call or open line, it can use the texting option to contact the caller — if he or she has not responded to two followup calls — to see if there is a problem, Hanenkrath explained.
“It gives us a way to kind of clear those up,” he added.
According to Hanenkrath, Williams County also has the texting option among local governments, while the service is under development in Fulton and Paulding counties.
As for future 911 improvements, he said the system’s phone system will be upgraded in 2020, while officials will continue implementing the new MARCs radio system for first responders.
The upgrade cost was $5,000 and covered by state funding, according to Hanenkrath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.