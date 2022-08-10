auditor award photo

Defiance City Finance Director is presented with a state auditor's "award with distinction" during Tuesday evening's Defiance City Council meeting. This is the eighth time in nine years the city has received the honor. Presenting the award was Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison for the state auditor's office.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance City Council authorized a purchase for the upgrade of Kingsbury Park playground equipment during its meeting Tuesday, and also presided as the city's finance office was again honored by the state with an award.

