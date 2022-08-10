Defiance City Council authorized a purchase for the upgrade of Kingsbury Park playground equipment during its meeting Tuesday, and also presided as the city's finance office was again honored by the state with an award.
Before council approved four ordinances, Lori Brodie of the state auditor's office presented Finance Director John Lehner with another "Auditor's Award with Distinction."
This is the eighth time in nine years that the city has received the award recognizing not only a clean annual audit from the state, but that other requirements have been met. After receiving the award for seven straight years, the city missed out last year, but resumed its recent tradition with Tuesday's presentation.
Lehner told council that the city didn't quite qualify last year due to what he described as some "minor technicalities," but said this demonstrated the award's significance and "proves that they don't just give them away."
And, indeed, Brodie said only 3-5% of entities even qualify for the award. In addition to a "financial audit that meets the criteria of a clean unit," a qualifying entity must complete a "comprehensive annual financial report" within six months of the fiscal year's end, have "no findings for recovery" or have any "material weaknesses" or "questioned costs."
Brodie said the award shows that "you guys (the city) have a commitment to fiscal integrity," and credited Lehner, his staff and other officials.
Lehner complimented his "great dedicated staff" that "takes their job seriously."
Also Tuesday, council approved two ordinances concerning Kingsbury Park's playground equipment — one for a purchase from Landscape Structures, Inc., Delano, Minn., the other from Penchura, Brighton, Mich.
The former ordinance noted a cost of $145,896 while the second details a cost of $38,327.59.
A $49,836 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant will help cover the cost along with a $20,000 grant from the Defiance Area Foundation.
Both ordinances contain emergency clauses, meaning they become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
City officials spoke of tentative plans to move Kingsbury's playground from near the Auglaize River to a location closer to Second Street. But At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned this as a safety concern for children using the equipment, asking about the possibility of fencing.
Lehner indicated that this was not part of the initial plan while Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the equipment purchase was just the first step for the improvements and Administrator Ryan Mack suggested that Tuesday's discussion would prompt more consideration within City Hall.
"If we weren't discussing before we are now," he said.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance approving a contract with Jones & Henry Engineers, Ltd., Toledo, for the design of above-ground fuel storage tanks at the city's wastewater plant on Ohio 281. The cost is $29,240. These will replace the last underground fuel storage tanks maintained by the municipal government, according to the city.
• council passed an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Walker Process Equipment to rebuild a tank gear drive at the wastewater plant. The cost is not to exceed $50,000.
• At-large Council member Jill Krutsch noted two upcoming events in the city — the Defiance Community Cultural Council's last "Music in Your Parks" production Thursday evening at Triangle Park and the city fire department's 150th anniversary open house from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Waxler noted that the traffic light at Second and Seneca streets seems to be cycling improperly following an ADA ramp installation project there. Mack said he would look into the matter.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast noted the closure Tuesday of CSX Railroad's Deatrick Street crossing (see related story).
