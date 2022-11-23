Changes to Defiance City Hall’s 2023 budget will now reflect plans to add three new firefighters next year.
Finance Director John Lehner detailed the addition during council’s meeting Tuesday night, one week after reviewing a proposed budget that did not reflect these positions. However, council had been apprised of the possibility.
The state grant given by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds would pay the entire cost of the firefighters in 2023 and 2024. Thereafter, the city would have to decide how, or if, the positions are to be funded.
In 2023, these three positins would add $251,115 in wages and benefits to the city budget, according to Lehner, while another $50,650 in pension costs also would be needed.
Meanwhile, Lehner noted that an additional $34,710 was inserted next year to reflect a change in wages for firefighters under their current contract with the city. This will reflect a 3% increase in 2023, not 0.5% as had been agreed upon when the contract was first approved.
In exchange for this adjustment, explained Lehner, the union has agreed to discuss only wages during its next contract talks with the city.
Lehner also shared a number of other changes that will appear in the Dec. 6 budget ordinance.
They include $32,820 for 10 more body cameras in the police department and $33,000 for a window update in the city service building.
In other business Tuesday:
• Mayor Mike McCann announced a new one-year contract for Law Director Sean O’Donnell. Council did not object.
• council met in executive session to discuss compensation of a public employee.
• Lehner informed council that the city will spend $24,000 for new tree plantings at Bronson and Eastside parks, using a $10,000 grant and $14,000 in city funds.
• Lehner informed council that City Engineer Melinda Sprow has secured a $50,000 state grant to make safety upgrades at downtown pedestrian crossing lights. This money had been in the 2023 city budget, but was to be funded locally.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock complimented the contractor on the West High Street waterline project.
