Clothing drop-off boxes, which have sparked the ire of Defiance city officials due to their sometimes untidy appearances, may be banned by city council.
Five of seven council members agreed Tuesday night to consider a future ordinance to that effect. And, in another matter, a smaller majority supported the tweaking of a tabled ordinance concerning low-speed vehicles (see below).
Meanwhile, council approved an ordinance concerning ongoing design work for a major water plant upgrade (see related story).
The drop-off box issues surfaced during council's meeting last week when Mayor Mike McCann noted their often untidy appearance. They can be found at about 20 locations throughout Defiance, he had informed council.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler advocated Tuesday for legislation banning the bins, noting that donations can still be made to churches and other local organizations that will benefit those in need.
Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast said he researched the clothing bin issue and found that the clothes dropped in them generally are sold by the pound overseas, or outside the city.
The bins are located on private property — often at Defiance businesses — but Waxler said no money is exchanged, while those businesses don't know where the clothes are going.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard suggested that the bins' untidy appearance could be addressed through Defiance's nuisance code. But Waxler opposed that idea, noting that some nuisances aren't addressed effectively now through the code.
"I don't think it's going to work with this situation," he said.
Council approved a motion, 5-2, agreeing to a future ordinance banning the bins. Opposed were At-large Councilman Joe Eureste and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, who expressed concern about the impact on other donations if the ordinance is "too tight."
In another matter Tuesday, council approved a motion, 4-3, consenting to a stipulation in a tabled ordinance that low-speed vehicles would be permitted on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.
The ordinance was tabled by council last month amidst disagreement about the legislation's finer points. The measure came to council's table in July at the request of At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, acting on behalf of resident Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhelm St.
Hahn told Eureste that confusion exists about the legality of such vehicles, and sought clarity.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell had told council previously that there is no city ordinance prohibiting or allowing such vehicles. He indicated that council is free to draw up its own rules under home rule powers, but these cannot contravene state law.
As such, low-speed vehicles aren't allowed on state routes within the city, although they can cross them. And they wouldn't be permitted on streets with speed limits over 35 miles per hour, although a local rule could lower the speed threshold for those vehicles.
That's what council decided to do Tuesday — by permitting them on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or lower.
This will allow them to cross Clinton Street's Purple Heart Bridge, which has a 25-mph limit. But they won't be allowed on the East Second Street or South Jefferson Avenue bridges, which are both state routes with speed limits of 35 miles per hour.
This change was supported by Eureste, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, Hancock and Mast. Waxler, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt and Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel were opposed.
Engel expressed safety fears about low-speed vehicles crossing the Clinton Street bridge, especially during peak traffic times. And Corbitt noted the concerns of Police Chief Todd Shafer about the same location.
However, in supporting the measure, Krutsch noted that it will allow persons in low-speed vehicles to access community events in and round the downtown, depending upon which way they are traveling. Not being able to cross the bridge would hinder that effort, she suggested.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell will incorporate the change approved Tuesday into the pending ordinance before it is returned to council for reconsideration.
Also Tuesday, Council President Dave McMaster announced that council meetings are now being live-streamed on YouTube.
