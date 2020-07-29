Action on one of the last vestiges of the Clinton Street bridge project was taken by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
An emergency ordinance allowing the sale of related property was one of five legislative items approved during council’s regular session. Council also discussed a proposal to reconfigure downtown parking and traffic patterns in its “Destination Defiance” initiative there (see related story page A1).
The aforementioned property at 22525 Mill St. in Brunersburg is a house used by city fire and rescue personnel for much of 2019 when the bridge — now known as the Purple Heart Bridge in honor of military veterans wounded in combat — was under construction.
The home served as living quarters while a northside fire station was temporarily maintained at the county EMA building. The station allowed fire and rescue personnel to respond to incidents quickly on the city’s northside, as Defiance’s main station is downtown, south of the Maumee River crossing that was closed from February 2019 until early December.
The selling price for the home was $84,000 following an auction held on July 18.
Not all were pleased with the fact the home was sold for considerably less than the purchase price ($100,000) that was approved by council in 2018. And city officials indicated that the appraisal price before the city bought the home was $110,000.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler voted no on the ordinance, noting this disparity.
“I don’t see properties dropping like that (in price) around here,” he said. “It’s like we’re losing $26,000.”
This is still less than what the city expected to pay to find housing for its temporary northside fire station, indicated Administrator Jeff Leonard. He told council that the housing options that were considered ranged in price from $30,000-$75,000.
He informed council that only two bidders were interested in the house during the auction, although he said it’s a nice property, located next to the Tiffin River.
The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance amending section 373.11 of the city’s codified ordinances allowing bicycles impounded by the police department to be donated to charity by the police chief. At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said this “makes good sense,” while Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock called it a “wonderful idea.”
• council passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Schlatter’s Custom Pumping, LLC, to haul sludge from the city water plant. The cost of the contract, to run from Aug. 1 until Dec. 31, 2023, is 4 cents per gallon, according to the ordinance.
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with ZTH, LLC, to haul sludge from the city wastewater plant. The cost is 3.5 cents per gallon, and is not to exceed $420,000 during the contract period, according to city officials.
• council passed an ordinance granting a permanent easement to TLC Properties Inc. in the Ottawa Terrace Subdivision for a billboard sign. The land is needed for construction of a shared use path in the Ottawa Avenue neighborhood. The property owner is conveying three parcels of land to the city for $1, according to the ordinance.
• Mayor Mike McCann explained why he appeared at Tuesday’s meeting with pink-dyed hair. He noted that after being interviewed recently by Reagan Trenkamp, a student reporter with Defiance Digital Media Group, he agreed to do this if the recorded interview exceeded 2,000 views on Facebook.
• Leonard informed council that the city recently paid Baker-Shindler Company of Defiance $15,384 for poured concrete at its salt barn.
