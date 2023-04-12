Defiance City Council was updated on a number of projects and events during its regular meeting Thursday night.
Mayor Mike McCann noted that 366 volunteers helped with Clean Up Your Parks Day which was held Saturday at all city parks and several public areas. This was down only slightly from 375 in 2022.
He said a "very similar amount of trash" was collected. For example, five truckloads of brush were removed from Riverside Cemetery while last year the amount was six truckloads.
Also Tuesday, council received a presentation from Marissa Bramble of Defiance, a psychology and social work major at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), on the issue of homelessness.
She cited a statistic from Security.org stating that approximately 582,500 people in America are experiencing homelessness. A separate article Bramble mentioned put Ohio's homeless total at 10,654 with 68.9% living in shelters.
Mental and substance abuse disorders are two characteristics often seen among homeless persons, according to Bramble.
While she said she made her presentation as a class assignment, Bramble explained that "I want it known that I am very passionate about helping the unhoused population and advocating for those who need it."
In other business Tuesday:
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast inquired about the new Maumee River waterline that has been assembled along Carpenter Road for installation. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said a completion deadline is being negotiated with the contractor. The original date had been Feb. 28, but was pushed back due to issues with the project.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked about progress from a company that plans to install new fiber optic in Defiance. McCann said administrative tasks like right-of-way acquisition are continuing, but the new system won't be ready to go live this year.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt inquired about efforts to market the 1918 school building owned by the city. Officials have been in contact with three developers which are showing interest, according to McCann, although nothing has been finalized. The boiler room has been removed, he said.
• McCann provided a brief update as requested on plans by a private group to build an Anthony Wayne Memorial on Fort Street, across from Defiance Public Library in a lot owned by Anthony Sansalone. Council Member Jill Krutsch asked whether this would become a public park, but McCann couldn't say with certainty yet.
• Krutsch reminded that the Rice Brothers (a musical duo) will perform at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The Stroede's website notes the time as 2 p.m. on April 30.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked about work on Commerce Drive, which is being extended eastward from Carpenter Road. McCann said the completion deadline is around Aug. 1.
• Krutsch commented on council's narrow decision last week not to expand areas where low-speed vehicles can operate. She had voted for such an expansion, and said she feels bad that the city is not expanding "connectivity" where these are concerned.
• council approved the appointment of Becky Michael to the city tree commission, replacing Yvonne Dale who stepped aside because she is moving out of town.
• council received a review of the spay and neuter clinic planned for feral cats Monday at the former Office Max property on Stadium Drive from Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society (see related story this page).
• Finance Director Kim Sprague informed council of two purchases: $20,790 for water treatment plant chemicals and $37,000 for reservoir lighting. The latter came in well over the budget amount ($20,000), according to Sprague.
• council let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lot 6 and part of lots 1 and 2 in Holgate's Addition to the City of Defiance following a first reading. Law Director Sean O'Donnell informed council that the required shared easement agreement between property owners has been executed. The ordinance will receive a second reading at council's April 25 meeting.
• council scheduled a committee meeting of the whole for 5 p.m. on April 25 in the city service building to examine the requirement for the use of plumbing contractors as well as other building code requirements for rental properties.
