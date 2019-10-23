A sidewalk policy was the focus — often passionately — of Defiance City Council’s meeting Tuesday night.
Council also received a presentation on the upcoming A Night Without a Home program at Defiance College, and took action on five legislative matters (see related story, Page A2).
The sidewalk discussion was initiated Tuesday by council’s streets and sidewalk committee, and similar to a committee session on July 9 before council.
Committee member Joe Eureste noted that his goal is approval of a master sidewalk program for Defiance. The unknown cost, he acknowledged, is a big reason a policy hasn’t moved forward. However, he continued to push for action, noting the comment made by Mayor Mike McCann at the July 9 meeting that the city’s engineering department could put together a plan.
Eureste suggested that the city focus on 16 “gateways” into town — various points where traffic comes into Defiance — for repairing and replacing sidewalks, and building new ones.
He posed nine questions about the matter, such as a timeline for a sidewalk plan and how this might be paid for — perhaps by the city or property owners. Additionally, Eureste asked if the issue should be placed before voters as a ballot issue or whether a plan is financially practical for property owners.
None of the questions were answered with certainty, although McCann agreed to continue the discussion. And the issue returned several times to the one Eureste acknowledged — who will pay?
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler suggested that council take a look at the city budget and determine “where can we cut and where we cannot, and make a really good plan for how much we think we want to spend a year ... and just go that route.”
And Eureste noted that the town of Oregon — a Toledo suburb — picks an area where sidewalks will be redone each year.
He said “they focus on that area, and then the following year they’ll do another section, and I think in some cases, cost-sharing (is) involved in their portion of it. ... Those are things we could look at.”
But he expressed frustration that the administration hasn’t moved forward on a sidewalk program.
“The focus point of the street and sidewalk committee (Eureste, Krutsch and John Hancock) is basically to say, ‘let’s move forward, let’s do something, let’s put together a plan, let’s put somebody in charge of this thing,” he said.
But Ward 1 Councilman Pete Lundberg countered that a previous city sidewalk program (in the 1980s) was a “flop,” and was discontinued “because of the public outcry of being told ‘you gotta fix your sidewalk.’ Whether it went on the taxes or didn’t go on the taxes, the public had had enough. And the council backed away from it, and said, ‘well okay, it’s dead, we’re not going there.’”
Countering suggestions of budgeting large amounts of money for sidewalk projects, Lundberg added that “there are not enough apples in the tree to take care of the needs that are out there. Prioritizing is critical, but when we can’t pave enough streets to keep the public happy, why are we even discussing a plan to rob the budget to take care of us, i.e. council creating money in a budget to put in sidewalks for the public, unless they’re part of a greater project, ADA requirements or tree (root) upheavals that the city has to take care of? Past that, it is the responsibility — solely by ordinance — that the homeowner should take care of it, period. That’s a plan. We have a plan, and past that point I feel these discussions that we’re having ongoing are repetitive and a waste of our time.”
Meanwhile, Finance Director John Lehner said council could chose to budget more funds for sidewalks, but this would take money from other priorities.
“You can pay for it; you have to sacrifice other priorities,” he said. “I would suggest that because this is an ongoing conversation that’s going on for not just two years, but five years, and 10 years and probably 25 years, the sidewalks never really rise to that level of priority. Otherwise, it’d be a problem that was addressed a long time ago.”
But later — after Eureste suggested that other communities’ sidewalk programs be examined — McCann agreed to do so.
“... certainly we have connections with Bryan and Napoleon ... and Oregon ... so we can certainly follow up with them,” he said. “... There is money that’s currently in the (proposed) budget for some sidewalks for 2020. We’ll see how that passes through when it comes to council.”
“Sounds good,” responded Eureste.
McCann also said in speaking with city Engineer Melinda Sprow that her department could take a look at a sidewalk plan.
In the end, officials agreed to revisit the matter in the spring.
“I think that would be great,” said Eureste. “That would be a real good start at that point. I’d be satisfied with that.”
As for the status quo, McCann and Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted that new subdivision regulations — following a change in the city code in 2014 — require sidewalks. Some housing areas were built without this requirement, and thus have no sidewalks.
Too, McCann noted the sidewalk work has been undertaken in recent years.
At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch suggested tying sidewalk work to street improvement projects.
One specific project that was discussed Tuesday and during the July meeting, is sidewalk improvements on South Clinton Street. The sidewalk on the east side of the road there is narrow and close to the street.
McCann indicated that a Safe Routes to School grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation — used in other areas of town in recent years — would be sought for the South Clinton Street sidewalk. But in the absence of that, he returned to the question of who would pay.
