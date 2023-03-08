Defiance city officials agreed Tuesday to hold further discussions concerning the parameters for low-speed vehicles (LSV).
A motion sending the matter to a study session later this month was approved unanimously by city council during its regular meeting.
Council also approved an ordinance lowering the age for prospective police officers and firefighters (see below) and discussed an upcoming mobile spay/neuter clinic next month to help control feral cats (see related story).
The low-speed vehicle discussion surfaced when resident Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhelm St., requested that council amend legislation specifying where LSVs — such as golf carts — can operate. He proposed a change that would permit them on streets that are not state routes with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or below.
Hahn said it's been three years since council allowed such vehicles to operate in limited areas, and "there have been no accidents and no problems I am aware of."
Later, he added that "I'm just trying to see if we can expand on our ordinance, so that folks can get to other areas in the city (with an LSV) that they can't legally do now."
Questioning the need for this, Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast indicated that the original intent was to provide connections within neighborhoods via LSVs while At-large Councilman Steve Waxler raised safety concerns, saying 6,500 injuries in golf carts have occurred since 2017 nationally.
"I just think we're asking for trouble," said Waxler. "We're not Florida."
In the end, council voted to consider the matter during a study session at its March 28 meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
During its legislative agenda Tuesday, council also approved an ordinance raising the maximum age for starting police officers and firefighters.
The legislation amends Sec. 147.02 of the city's codified ordinances and increases the maximum age from 37 to 40.
City Administrator Ryan Mack cited "the ability to bring in retired military, which we think would be a benefit, especially on the side of the police force," as a reason for the change as well as the possibility of getting "a little bit more experience, maturity from some of the new applicants that we do have coming in."
Other communities, he said, have made similar changes.
"This is something that is taking place all around us," Mack stated. "Other communities are switching and moving up the age pool."
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie after a second reading an ordinance vacating alleys in the vicinity of Arps Dairy, just north of the Maumee River. The legislation will return for a third and final reading next week.
• council approved an ordinance adopting Defiance County's hazard mitigation program.
• council passed an ordinance increasing the expenditure threshold requiring council's approval from $25,000 to $50,000. Amounts between $15,000 and $50,000 still will require council's notification during Tuesday night meetings. Mast offered the only no vote, saying he favored a lower threshold at $35,000.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste inquired about the possibility of using crushed concrete from the former SK Hand Tool site on Hopkins Street (just outside the city limits) as alley stone. McCann noted that the property is owned by the county land bank while the concrete might contain leftover steel (from rebar), so he discouraged the idea.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch commented on the B-Twins concert Friday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts, noting that the event was "amazing" and was sold out. She said the Stroede is putting on some "really, really, really great concerts."
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt thanked the administration for fixing a big pothole early Monday morning at South Clinton and Downs streets. Pothole complaints can be emailed to the city at pothole@cityofdefiance.com.
• McCann thanked council's clerk, Lisa Elders, for helping out in the city offices in recent days.
• Mast asked where specifically the proposed new senior living facility on Latchaw Drive, near ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, will be located. A developer announced plans for the facility last week, but McCann noted that a preliminary meeting with company officials to provide additional details is yet to come.
• Mack mentioned the upcoming upgrade to Kingsbury Park, explaining that some of the old (playground) equipment there has been removed and is being sold.
