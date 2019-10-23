A special event highlighting a Defiance College social work program received city council’s attention Tuesday night.
Madeleine McMaster of Defiance College’s social work program and Blake Newman spoke about A Night Without a Home program slated for late Thursday afternoon and evening.
Council also held a streets and sidewalk committee meeting to further discuss the city’s policy on sidewalks (see related story on page A1).
A DC senior in the school’s social work program, McMaster noted that the event, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., will feature about 65 tents on the college campus (along North Clinton Street), each representing a person’s story about homelessness. The tents can be sponsored through a financial donation.
The event will include a deejay, band and soup kitchen from 4:30-9:30 p.m., according to McMaster.
The college is teaming on the event with Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s PATH Center at 1939 E. Second St., which maintains a soup kitchen and homeless shelter.
Later, council approved a resolution supporting a “health in all” policy created by the Defiance County Health Department. County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken briefly discussed the measure.
Health officials will study a number of topics — social conditions, economic conditions, environmental conditions and “unintended negative health effects” — in helping officials to make policy decisions.
The resolution notes that “health in all” policies are systematic, collaborative and flexible approaches to improving community health by working with people and agencies to support the integration of health into existing plans and courses of action.
(Council thought it had adopted the measure after only a first reading Tuesday, but returned to the legislation a little later to allow the suspension of procedural rules and proper adoption.)
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance authorizing the detachment of 7.72 acres at 20308 County Road 424 from the city to Defiance Township at the property owner’s request. Law Director Sean O’Donnell said the measure was needed to accommodate a liquor transfer, and is being permitted with the understanding that the owner will seek to come back into the city in the future.
• council passed an ordinance accepting replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances to reflect changes in the state’s traffic and criminal laws.
• council approved an emergency ordinance accepting property adjacent to Cleveland and Ottawa avenues for construction of a traffic roundabout.
• council passed an ordinance allowing the transfer of $560,473 among various city funds during October.
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase and sale of property, and imminent litigation.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that $20,300 was spent to pay off a tractor with attachments.
• Mayor McCann reminded that trick-or-treat is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Defiance Lions Club Halloween Parade is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler suggested the installation of signage on Precision Way to enhance the safety of those crossing the street from the Bark N Run dog park to the reservoir property.
• Council President Dave McMaster noted that Sally Myers of the Safe Our School Committee thanked council for its recent resolution of support. The 1918 school building has been granted a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
• Finance Director John Lehner announced the need for finance committee meetings at 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to consider proposed 2020 city budgets.
