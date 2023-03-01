Defiance municipal officials farewell Tuesday night to a long-time past council president and educator who recently passed away.
In addition to pausing to honor Charles Beard, city council also approved a job incentive payment for a new company and discussed the possibility of raising the administration's threshold for expenditures not requiring its approval (see related story).
Mayor Mike McCann honored Charles Beard with placement of a white rose at the seat of each council member and city official in attendance Tuesday.
Beard had served on city council from 1984-2006, and was council president from 1990-2006. Added to his service in city government was his participation in the last three charter review commissions — in 2009, 2014 and 2019.
Meanwhile, he had served many years as a Defiance City Schools administrator, including his time as Defiance Middle School principal, and later held a position with Lourdes College in Sylvania.
Beard and his wife, Sandra, recently had sold their Defiance home and moved full-time to Brown County in southern Ohio where they had spent quite a bit of time before then.
He had been such a fixture on council in years past that council's meeting place in the city service building on Perry Street was named the Charles D. Beard Council Chambers.
McCann had noted Beard's passing and explained the reason for the white roses just after council's meeting opened Tuesday. The session ended with At-large Councilman Joe Eureste — a multi-term council member and Defiance City Schools Board member long before that — asking for a moment of silence to honor Beard.
Also Tuesday, McCann complimented the city's stormwater coordinator, Jen English, and others for their assistance in helping Defiance achieve "Smart 21" community status from the "Intelligent Community Forum (ICF)" based in New York City.
ICF's website describes the organization as a "global network" connecting "hundreds of cities and regions on five continents for collaboration on economic development and for exchange of expertise and information that drives progress."
The ICF "researches how 'intelligent communities' use information and communications technology to build inclusive prosperity, solve social problems and enrich their quality of life in our connected century," according to its website.
Defiance joined 20 other communities across the world as "Smart21" designees that have "applied the six principles of the community accelerator strategy to begin building inclusive economic prosperity, social health and cultural richness, which together make a community strong and resilient."
English called the distinction "definitely a group effort" when she addressed council briefly Tuesday night.
"A lot of people get credit for this," she said, noting Defiance County government's involvement in pushing broadband initiatives as well. "It really comes back to collaboration."
Defiance qualifies for a chance to be chosen as a top 7 "Smart 21" community in June.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property. Law Director Sean O'Donnell hinted during council's meeting that the topic would be the property just north of the city service building on Perry Street. This building was last occupied by car repair businesses and has fallen into disrepair.
• McCann noted that Yvonne Dale, a city shade tree commission member, must step down because she is moving to a location just outside the city. He plans to appoint a new member.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast complimented the city's recent efforts to plant nearly 50 trees at Eastside and Bronson parks as well as the upcoming Clean Up Your Parks Day scheduled for April 8.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock passed on to the administration a resident's concern about the condition of a property at 1122 Latty St.
• McCann informed council that Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, will attend next week's meeting to review the upcoming mobile cat spay/neuter clinic that is planned. The city is helping fund this effort to keep the feral cat population in check.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.