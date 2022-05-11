An update of Defiance City Hall's financial condition provided some good news Tuesday night.
The report was received from Finance Director John Lehner to begin council's meeting Tuesday when five legislative items — three passed and two were let lie — also were on the agenda (see related story).
According to Lehner, receipts from the city's 1.8% income tax have increased by 13.8% through April when compared to last year's amount. That represents $566,703 more in revenue.
In all, the tax brought in $4,664,982 during the first four months of 2022.
However, the latest spending figures also are up considerably in a year-over-year comparison, totaling $1,041,218 in the early part of this year. This is 10.5% higher than April 2021 expenditures ($938,281).
Still, the city's general fund cash balance has never been better, hitting $6,034,174 through April. This is a record level for the city as the balance has never topped $6 million at a monthly break.
During the past three years, the general fund balance only briefly dropped under $3 million once or twice, according to municipal figures. The "low point" was just a tick under $3 million in November 2019. It's been above $5 million for approximately the last 13 months.
Despite the healthy numbers, Lehner cautioned about a disparity in comparing figures from 2022 and 2021.
Last year's income tax filing deadline had been pushed back from the traditional date, meaning May was a "huge month" for receipts, he noted. That extra boost came this year in April, given that the filing deadline returned to the usual date.
Nevertheless, observed Lehner, withholding taxes — a stable predictor of revenues, he indicated — are up 8.5%.
He cited increased wages and low unemployment levels as a reason for the solid numbers.
"Right now we're pretty happy, and we should be," said Lehner. "The future is promising I would suggest."
Fund balances in the city's two other mayor accounts — water and sewer also are doing well.
Water fund receipts totaled $2,358,809 this year through April, and are 9.3% ($201,672) higher than the comparable 2021 period.
Meanwhile, sewer fund receipts during the first four months of 2022 totaled $2,512,393 or 7.5% ($175,567) higher than in first four months of 2021.
Generally, such figures indicate that "industry is using more water," Lehner indicated.
Balances in the water and sewer funds also are trending upward.
The water balance, for example, was around $5 million at the end of April, and has been rising since November.
The sewer fund balance stood at approximately $4.75 million through April, which has risen by about $1 million since late last year.
However, even higher sewer fund balances were recorded in September/October 2020 and May 2020 at approximately $5 million with the figure nearly reaching $6 million in the latter part of 2019.
