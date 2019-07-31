Defiance voters will be asked to decide four charter amendments in November following action by city council Tuesday evening.
During a special meeting in the city service building, council approved an ordinance placing the proposed amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The deadline to file those measures with the Defiance County Board of Elections is 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
Therefore, the ordinance passed Tuesday contained an emergency clause, allowing it to become law upon the mayor’s signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The amendments are a result of several months of meetings earlier this year by the city’s five-member charter review commission. The commission — convened every five years — reviewed all eight articles of the charter’s governing provisions.
Council had no choice but to place the charter commission’s recommendations before voters.
And Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg noted Tuesday that “there is no money to get out there and to promote the importance” of the amendments. “They’re on the ballot. It’s up to the electorate to read them, decipher them, determine if they’re worthy, and then they’re voted on by all of us in the city of Defiance.”
The four proposed amendments would:
• combine the city’s planning commission, and board of zoning and building appeals.
The planning commission now has seven members and considers proposals generally related to business projects, such as site plan reviews for new developments. The board of zoning and building appeals now has five members, and generally considers zoning issues, such as variances for residential building projects.
• strike the word (political) “party” from Sec. 2.07 concerning changes in council’s compensation. A charter amendment approved by voters in 2014 — following the last charter review — made all council seats non-partisan.
• adjust Sec. 3.03 concerning the timeline for a change in the mayor’s pay.
At present, the charter states that any change by council in the mayor’s pay “shall be made ... not later than the first day of January immediately preceding the commencement of a new term of office of the mayor.”
Council recently approved a pay raise for the mayor’s position, but due to this language, the raise won’t take effect until 2024.
While that schedule will be preserved if the amendment passes, the change would allow future mayoral raises approved by council to begin sooner. The new language would state that any change by council in the mayor’s pay “shall be made by council not later than the first day of January of the commencement of a new term of office of the mayor.”
• replace the word “percentage” with the word “number” in Sec. 4.04 concerning petition requirements for nominations and elections.
While the charter now states that “the percentage of electors required to sign any petition provided for herein shall be based upon the total vote cast at the last preceding general municipal election,” the proposed amendment stipulates that “the number of electors required to sign any petition provided for herein shall be based upon the total vote cast at the last preceding general municipal election.”
