Defiance City Council approved legislation allowing acquisition of the former downtown high and junior high school during its meeting Tuesday evening.

A related ordinance was one of six handled by council, with two concerning changes in water and sewer rates let lie (see related story Page A2).

The school-related ordinance passed, 5-1, following a successful motion to suspend procedural rules and proceed to a final reading.

Only Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel was opposed, while Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock abstained from the vote because he is employed as a Defiance City Schools bus driver.

According to the ordinance, the former school, football field, gymnasium and Triangle Park will be acquired from the school district for $1. The school board already has approved the transaction.

City officials planned to obtain the building to find a new use for the 1918 building, following an effort by the Save Our School Committee to keep it from being demolished.

The Defiance Area Foundation has pledged funds for demolition — if no use can be found for the building — or for a project to repurpose the old school.

In another matter Tuesday, council let lie an ordinance approving the $47,900,275 budget for 2020.

Details of the budget proposal were discussed during committee meetings last month. The budget makes allowance for only one additional new hire — an operator in the water department — and is 7% less than what was approved for 2019.

The main reason for the lower budget is less capital expenditures in the water, wastewater and capital improvement budgets.

Within the budget is a $10,812,253 general fund, which covers many of the city’s day-to-day functions and relies heavily on revenue from the city’s income tax, as well as a police and fire fund of $6,582,835. The latter is supported by a dedicated 0.3% income tax approved by city voters in 2013.

The legislation is expected to be given a second reading next week, with adoption likely.

The proposed 2020 budget’s largest expenditures, with 2019 adopted amounts in parenthesis, include: general fund, $10,819,642 ($11,576,683); water pollution control, $7,728,804 ($10,899,907); police and fire fund, $6,582,835 ($6,701,570); water treatment plant, $6,344,555 ($6,997,400); capital improvements, $4,317,683 ($3,958,359); health care trust, $3,753,000 ($3,361,050); sewer capital improvements, $1,730,500 ($1,880,000); streets, $1,285,680 ($1,037,925); refuse collection, $1,073,000 ($966,000); utilities billing office, $865,975 ($837,070); revolving loan fund, $584,720 ($515,000); fire pension fund, $474,000 ($462,000); police pension fund, $423,820 ($442,000); hotel/motel tax fund, $395,645 ($403,605).

In other business:

• council let lie an ordinance authorizing pay increases for nonbargaining unit employees in 2020. This includes raising the pay of the city’s assistant water plant superintendent, Joe Ewers, from $56,545 to $61,500, and increasing other nonbargaining employees’ pay by 2.5%. Finance Director John Lehner said Ewers’ pay increase is an attempt to bring the position closer to the assistant wastewater plant superintendent’s pay.

• council approved an ordinance allowing the transfer of $760,497 among various city funds in December.

• Administrator Jeff Leonard said one more round of leaf pickup is occurring this week. He indicated that city crews would pick up leaves thereafter, if notified.

• turned down a motion, 4-3, proposed by Ward I Councilman Pete Lundberg to replace council’s three-member committees with liaisons who would interact with city division heads. At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, Hancock and Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant were opposed. Lundberg, Engel and At-large Councilman Steve Waxler supported the motion.

• Krutsch offered praise for Monday’s ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street.

• Hancock asked the city to examine a tree at 1035 Jefferson Ave. where roots have reportedly damaged the sidewalk.

• council agreed to hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13, if needed, replacing one that had been scheduled for Dec. 17.

