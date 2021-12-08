Defiance city government now has an approved budget for 2022.
That's because city council suspended procedural rules for a related ordinance and passed it following a first reading Tuesday night.
Council also was updated on a downtown project in Clinton Street's 100 block, passed four other legislative items and received a presentation on a tax incentive program to benefit investment in the downtown and historical areas beyond (see related stories).
The budget council approved Tuesday was the same presented by Finance Director John Lehner reviewed during a lengthy public session with council last month. It totals $52.2 million, 9.9% less than what was set aside in the $57.9 million 2021 budget.
The main difference is that the city budgeted $15.4 million in its water treatment plant fund for 2021, but only $6.3 million for 2022. This reflects the start of the $9 million granulated activated carbon (GAC) project this year at the water plant.
The budget makes no provision for overall increases in the city workforce and includes 2.5% raises for full-time positions, with one exception: the city's network administrator will receive an 8.7% raise, going from $57,700 to $62,700. Lehner said this person has a "one-man operation" with "a tremendous" amount of responsibility.
The largest funds for 2022, with 2021 adopted figures in parentheses, include:
• general fund (see below for further detail), $11,539,774 ($10,848,980).
• water treatment, $8,133,220 ($17,066,253).
• water pollution control, $7,571,074 ($7,602,567).
• police and fire fund, $6,702,740 ($6,395,570).
• capital improvements, $4,362,882 ($5,680,844).
• health trust (for employee health insurance), $3,686,000 ($3,629,000).
• local coronavirus relief fund (ARPA funds), $1,742,430 (0).
• sewer capital improvement, $1,511,000 ($155,000).
• street department, $1,298,358 ($1,395,887).
• refuse collection, $1,083,200 ($1,053,000).
The city's $11.5 million general fund for 2022 — relying primarily on city income tax revenue (estimated at $7.7 million next year) — covers many day-to-day functions.
The proposed general fund amount is $4,167,000 for transfers to the city's police and fire fund. This fund was created in 2014 after city voters approved a 0.3% dedicated income tax increase in November 2013 for police and fire services only.
Funds that had been allocated annually in the general fund for such services before the income tax increase are now transferred to the police and fire fund.
Other large general fund amounts for 2022, with 2021 adopted figures, include:
• municipal court, $1,018,615 ($962,345).
• parks and recreation, $992,421 ($790,131). The reason for the large increase is a transfer of general fund dollars in the parks budget ($132,500) to the capital improvements budget.
• engineering, $838,915 ($810,555).
• buildings and lands, $697,685 ($616,080).
• finance department, $595,280 ($543,856).
• cemetery, $468,554 ($407,344).
• income tax department, $378,370 ($376,520).
• law department, $377,690 ($366,910).
• police pension transfer out, $350,000 ($310,000).
• fire pension transfer out, $340,000 ($340,000).
• development department, $283,019 ($311,019).
• building inspection, $206,745 ($217,485).
• insurance pool, $192,000 ($190,755). This fund covers the city's liability insurance.
• city administrator, $187,645 ($180,730).
• mayor, $184,900 ($182,230).
• city council, $139,810 ($127,505).
