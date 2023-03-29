Approval of a contract change with Werlor Waste Control and this year's street resurfacing program were highlights of Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
Those were two of the four legislative items council approved during its regular meeting.
Council also held a lengthy discussion on the possibility of increasing options for low-speed vehicles on city streets, but then narrowly opted for the status quo (see related story this page).
The Werlor-related ordinance allows a contract amendment to provide 65-gallon wheeled recycling carts. These will replace the smaller green containers that are carried by residents to the curb.
Eventually, Werlor will be exploring the possibility of purchasing a truck with automated capabilities for picking up the recycling carts, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
At-large Council Member called the new arrangement "a wonderful program," saying she already has a recycling cart container. However, she raised one concern: regular trash carts that are picked up by trucks with an automated collection process sometimes spill trash onto the street when their lids don't close.
The amendment approved Tuesday also extends the Werlor contract with the city through June 2042.
In another matter, council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for this year's street resurfacing program. The cost is $189,998.30.
According to the city, the contract will cover the following streets:
• Greenler Street, between Hopkins Street and Alton Avenue.
• Alton Avenue, from Greenler Street to the dead end.
• Spafford Street, from Riverside Avenue to the dead end.
• Dolan Street, from Jackson Avenue to the dead end.
• River Street, between Locust and Cherry streets.
• Lora Lane, between Elmwood and Maumee drives.
• Maumee Drive, from Island Park Avenue to the dead end.
• Wildwood Drive, from Island Park Avenue to the dead end.
• Island Park Avenue, between Elmwood and Maumee drives.
City Administrator Ryan Mack also told council that the contract will include two "point repair locations" on East Second Street and Westwood Drive.
Separate from this contract will be resurfacing on several other streets this year as part of other projects.
For example, West High Street, where a large waterline project occurred last year, will be resurfaced between Clinton Street and the west corporation limits.
And Ginter Road, along with streets in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood (Bassard Drive, Glenwood Drive, Mayo Drive, Wyandotte Avenue and Huron Avenue) will be repaved following separate comprehensive projects.
In other business Tuesday:
• council passed an ordinance allowing Palmer Energy to file an application for renewal of electric aggregation certification with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Present certification expires on June 21. According to O'Donnell, this is required ever two years for the city's electric aggregation program — approved by voters in 2000 — that allows savings on power purchases.
• council passed an ordinance approving a community reinvestment area tax incentive agreement with Apache Acquisitions, LLC, 20390 Defiance County Road 424. The company will receive an 80% tax exemption for 10 years on a $260,000 investment in a new company headquarters on Road 424. In return, the company will make donations to the Defiance City Schools District and Four County Career Center.
• Finance Director Kim Sprague informed council about a meeting of public and private sector officials on Tuesday with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague at Defiance College. This occurred during the second of four business roundtables to be hosted this year by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (see related story).
• Sprague told council that she switched $6 million in city funds to higher interest-bearing accounts due to the recent rise in rates. She also established new CDs at better rates with State Bank and Premier Bank, and has reached out to Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Too, Sprague informed council of the expenditure of $19,731 for sludge pump parts.
