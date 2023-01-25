Defiance City Council approved legislation Tuesday concerning a large sidewalk project and the acquisition of additional properties in the river floodplain near Kingsbury Park.
A pair of related ordinances were two of the five legislative items approved by council during its regular meeting.
One of those allows application for a transportation alternatives program grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The city is seeking $1,677,000 of the estimated $2,175,000 needed to construct a five-foot sidewalk along one side of Ayersville Avenue, between Defiance Ridge Apartments and Dohoney Road in 2025.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law immediately rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Another ordinance approves an agreement with the Ohio Emergency Management Association for a grant totaling $216,775.80.
This money will be used to acquire properties and homes at 204 E. Second St. and 18 Summit St. They will then be demolished and the land turned into greenspace to augment Kingsbury Park.
The city’s required match is $24,086.20.
The ordinance also contains an emergency clause.
In past years, the city has received similar funds to purchase buildings in the floodplain next to Kingsbury Park, along Auglaize Street and in the 100 block of downtown Clinton Street. These too were removed and replaced with greenspace.
Also Tuesday, council:
• passed a resolution supporting an enterprise zone agreement between Defiance County commissioners, and Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, and DECKED, LLC. This will allow a 60% abatement of taxes on Fort Winchester/DECKED’s $7.24 million investment in real property on Elliott Road, where a new industrial speculation building is being constructed for DECKED’s expansion. DECKED also occupies what was once a speculation building, located next door to the one that is being constructed.
• approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of two police cruisers from Statewide Ford Lincoln, Van Wert, for $91,148. One of the vehicles will be outfitted with equipment to handle a K9 unit.
• passed an ordinance allowing the purchase of 14 body cameras for the police department from Safe Fleet Enforcement, Houston, Texas. The cost is $32,280.
• was informed by City Administrator Ryan Mack of purchase orders requiring council’s notification, but not its approval: $17,500 for release of insurance escrow funds, $22,303.50 for valve equipment, $25,000 for the city’s contribution to the MAN Unit, $16,689.37 to Verizon Wireless, $21,000 for lift station lining on North Clinton Street and $22,050 for lift station lining on Elliott Road.
• met in executive session to discuss imminent court action and pending court action.
• discussed the snowfall that was forecasted for Wednesday.
• heard Ward IV Councilman Chris Engel inquire about an unsightly property near the former Brown’s Bakery building on Wayne Avenue. City officials have contacted the property owner.
