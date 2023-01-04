Defiance City Council approved a grant agreement during its meeting Tuesday evening for upcoming improvements to Kingsbury Park.
A related ordinance was one of four legislative items that received council's consent while a temporary finance director was named as well.
The Kingsbury-related measure states that $150,000 was awarded by the Ohio General Assembly (a state capital grant) to improve facilities in the park.
According to the ordinance, the upgrades will include such things as painting park buildings and shelterhouses, renovating the basketball court, installing new lighting and constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalks.
This is part of an overall upgrade to Kingsbury that Mayor Mike McCann told council Tuesday night will resemble recent improvements at Bronson Park. New sidewalks at Kingsbury, for example, won't be configured in a straight line, but will meander some, not unlike the new walking path at Bronson.
"It's going to have a really nice look," he told council.
Both McCann and City Administrator Ryan Mack complimented the city's planner, Niki Warncke, for locating grant funding for the project. The capital grant isn't the only source for the project as the city was successful in receiving help through an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Nature Works grant as well as community development block grant funds through the state and the Defiance Area Foundation, according to Mack.
"She's really worked to bring this together to minimize the cost as much as possible from the city's general fund," said Mack.
"I just want to echo what Mr. Mack said and thank personally Niki Warncke for her work on this," added McCann. "She does work really, really hard."
He also mentioned the city's parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin, and the city's engineer, Melinda Sprow, for their contributions.
"I think by the time this project is completed," McCann added, Kingsbury Park will be improved to "similar standards like we're seeing out at Bronson. It's going to be very, very nice."
The ordinance describes the measure as a "capital improvement community park recreation/conservation project pass-through grant agreement" with the ODNR. The ordinance notes that the ODNR will receive $3,000 of the $150,000 for a project administration fee.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of monitor and defibrillator for the fire department from Stryker Medical. The cost is $35,091.07 following a $5,000 trade-in.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with 120Water Audit, Inc., to inventory and map lead water service lines in the city. The cost is $38,500 with an H2Ohio grant providing the funding. The inventory is required by the EPA, according to Mack.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of electricity for 16 city properties from Constellation New Energy, Inc., at a cost of approximately 7.1 cents per kiloWatt hour for a four-year period beginning later this year. According to Law Director Sean O'Donnell, the cost will rise from 4.8 cents per KWH (under a contract with Constellation New Energy that will expire in November), so the city wants to lock in a long-term price now.
• consented to the mayor's appointment of Mack as interim finance director. He will serve in this capacity until the city finds a replacement for John Lehner who recently took a job with Defiance College.
• learned from Mack that the installation of a new waterline beneath the Maumee River near Preston Island is progressing. He said the new pipe expects to be pushed through a bore in the limestone rock there in February with a connection in place by mid-February.
• heard McCann announce that "Democracy Day," an event created by a ballot issue passed several years ago concerning corporate speech, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 (in the city service building).
