Defiance City Council approved legislation Tuesday allowing the completion of engineering for a new filtration system at the the city’s Baltimore Road water treatment plant.
A related emergency ordinance awarding a contract to the firm Stantec was approved during a special meeting held specifically to consider the legislation. The emergency clause means the ordinance becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The cost is not to exceed $700,000, while Stantec has provided approximately 30% of the engineering to this point, an expenditure approved by council last year. According to the city, the total cost is $881,433.
Ohio EPA (OEPA) is pushing for construction of the granulated activated carbon (GAC) system to deal with trihalomethanes (TTHMs), a by-product of the water refinement process that the environmental agency believes can be harmful to human health.
City Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted that TTHMs are the reason for the regular letters sent to residents advising them of the water quality issue. But Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant observed that not all areas of Defiance are adversely affected by TTHMs.
And Finance Director John Lehner indicated that the city has been subjected to a higher threshold for TTHM compliance in recent years. So, the city is “no longer in compliance” under the new OEPA standards, he added.
Mayor Mike McCann explained that “passing of this legislation will not put a stop to those letters (mentioned above). ... They will be coming quarterly for some time to come.”
Under the current tentative plan, the city would begin building the system next year and finish up in 2022.
Once completed, the system would remove the TTHMs and improve the water’s taste and odor, according to city Administrator Jeff Leonard.
“This is by far probably the best system you can have, especially when you’re getting your water from places like the Maumee River,” he said. “This is something we’ve talked about for a number of years. We’ve tried to attack this problem in different ways, and I think the last step is really to put the filtering system in ... creating a better quality of water for our constituents.”
City officials already had been moving toward construction of the system to deal with TTHMs, as well as taste and odor issues, but wanted to proceed more slowly with construction that the OEPA desires. The reason: officials wanted to allow existing water plant debt to drop off — in 2021 and 2023 for water plant upgrades in the late 1990s — before incurring approximately $8 million in new debt for the GAC project.
This would increase the likelihood that the city could build the GAC system without increasing water rates, officials indicated.
