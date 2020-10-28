Two CARES Relief Act expenditures were approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night, and more may be on their way.
Council passed two ordinances allowing purchases with the federal money provided through the state for coronavirus-related expenses. Two other ordinances also received passage during council's regular session, including one cracking down on messy donation drop-off boxes (see related story).
The two CARES-funded purchases total $92,830.50 for two items.
One is a $66,605.96 upgrade in computer servers at the city building, wastewater plant, water plant and service building that Finance Director John Lehner said "will help speed up our connections between those facilities and City Hall." (Another
The other expenditure is $26,224.54 to buy a new defibrillator for a city EMS unit.
Both qualify under CARES Act funding restrictions, according to Lehner — the defibrillator because it helps equip first responders who are considered to be in the front lines of the coronavirus situation and the computer servers because they help expand network access and bolster social distancing measures.
Lehner noted that every city building that has a conference room will be upgraded with new technology, thus enhancing electronic communication. These will have tabletop counsels that accommodate Webex-type meetings, he said.
"They'll all be getting large-screen TVs," he told council. "Similarly, we will be replacing these screens in council chambers with large screen TVs, like 75-inch TVs. Again, we're trying to improve the way we're communicating with the public, which generally is not able to attend the meetings in public, at least in the foreseeable future. All those kind of things are justifiable expenses."
He explained that CARES Act guidelines provide "a lot of latitude when it comes to technology — accommodating remote work, accommodating communications, accommodating virtual meetings, all of which we have struggled with."
All told, the city has received $936,134.65 in federal funds passed down through four rounds, according to Lehner, who provided council with an information sheet breaking down the money.
This includes an initial $21,666.10 made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to first responders for personal protective equipment and $210,033.32 in the first CARES Act round, spent on wages for those who worked from home or were on some form of leave due to the coronavirus situation.
A second round of CARES funding totaled $105,016.66, and much of this also was spent on wages and benefits of employees on leave or with extended time off.
The third round of CARES money provided the city with another $599,418.57, of which only $153,670.540 has been spent so far. This includes the above two expenditures approved Tuesday as well as others not needing council permission, such as $17,997.50 for exchange server licensing to improve connectivity.
The city's remaining CARES fund balance is $445,748.17.
Lehner told council there are a number of other "pending" expenditure possibilities such as touchless features in City Hall, perhaps a new EMS squad and first responder wages. But these are still under consideration.
The state and federal governments don't want the money back, Lehner indicated, but funds must be committed by Nov. 20 and spent by Dec. 31 — or be returned.
"... people like ourselves are wracking their brains to fund justifiable ways to spend this money," he said. "... My sense is Columbus doesn't want the money back. My sense is Washington doesn't want the money back. They want it to be used. We have it and we have as many justifiable expenses as we can come up with."
But Lehner said the city's "number one criteria" is to consider whether an expenditure would "pass muster" when a state audit is conducted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.