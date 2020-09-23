A majority of Defiance City Council members support legislation governing the operation of low-speed vehicles on city streets, but the margin was too slim Tuesday night to achieve passage just yet.
A related ordinance was one of five legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting. One of those — stating support for city safety personnel — passed with several agency chiefs in attendance (see related story).
At its Sept. 8 meeting, council approved a motion, 4-3, consenting to a stipulation in a tabled ordinance that low-speed vehicles would be permitted on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.
The ordinance was on the table again Tuesday, and a 4-3 vote materialized again — this time to suspend procedural rules allowing passage following a first reading. But that was two short of the six needed to move the matter to a final reading.
As such, council approved a motion to let lie the legislation, thus bringing it back for a second reading next week. It could still pass eventually with a 4-3 vote, but only on a third and final reading.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste — who brought the matter to council's table this summer — supported the motion to suspend the rules as did Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock. At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel and Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt were opposed.
Engel noted safety issues that could arise from allowing such vehicles on the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street. He said "nobody goes across that bridge 25 miles per hour, including me."
Waxler echoed concerns voiced by the city's police chief, and also took issue with a characterization that prohibiting such vehicles from crossing the bridge from the south would deny access to Pontiac Park. He noted that there are other ways to get there, such as by car.
Because supporters want to provide this access via low-speed vehicles, the ordinance includes a provision that allows them to travel on East River Drive — which has a 35 mile per hour speed limit — but only along Pontiac Park, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
Also Tuesday, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Ward Construction, Leipsic, to pave Karnes Avenue, between Summit Street and Cleveland Avenue. The cost is $73,512.
This is in addition to the ongoing reconstruction of Karnes Avenue, between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue.
There, the contractor Hillabrand and Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood, is replacing that section of Karnes' concrete pavement with asphalt, as well as new drainage, curbs and sidewalks.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• discussed the issue of untidy clothing donation bins in Defiance. Mayor Mike McCann said he learned that these are placed in various locations under contract. Although council agreed on Sept. 8 to consider legislation banning them, Waxler noted that they are subject to certain provisions already under city ordinances. One requirement is that they be maintained under a structure, he said. McCann said officials would look into things further.
• approved an ordinance allowing the vacation of part of Adams Street on the city's northside. That portion of the street, adjacent to lots 28 and 29 in the Fales and Adams Addition, was not developed, according to the ordinance.
• passed an emergency ordinance designating certain institutions as depositories for city funds from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2025. They include State Bank and Trust Company, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Citizens National Bank, Premier Bank, Tri State Capital Bank and Waterford Bank.
• learned from McCann that he attended a "house raising" recently on South Jackson Avenue where a modular home was installed. He thanked the developer, Larry Plummer, for inviting him to the event.
