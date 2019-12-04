An adjustment in Defiance’s water and sewer rates may be coming in 2020.
Two related ordinances approving a four-year plan to change the rate structure — increasing rates for some residents, perhaps decreasing them for others — were let lie by council after first readings during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also approved legislation allowing acquisition of the Defiance City Schools property at 629 Arabella St., while letting lie an ordinance adopting the 2020 budget (see related story Page A1).
The water/sewer rate package will return to council’s table next Tuesday for a second reading, with Mayor Mike McCann’s administration seeking passage so the changes can be implemented in January.
City Finance Director John Lehner asked that the ordinances be let lie Tuesday “for the sake of public scrutiny,” and be brought back for consideration next week.
Lehner had told council in August that a rate adjustment was needed to offset a declining water fund balance, but sewer charges could be decreased due to healthier cash reserves. The plan under consideration reflects that.
For example, monthly water rates would increase in 2020 from $39.34 to $45.62 per 1,000 cubic feet of water for a residential customer with a 3/4 inch water meter (a 16% percent increase on the consumption portion of the bill), while the readiness-to-serve charge (for debt service and capital cost) would drop from $15.53 per month to $15.38.
The corresponding monthly sewer rates would go from $44.20 to $48.60 per 1,000 cubic feet in 2020 (a 9.9% increase), while the readiness-to-serve charge would decrease from $39.78 per month to $32 (a 19.5% decrease).
With the two combined, a household using 1,000 cubic feet of water per month would see a 2% increase next year in total water and sewer cost from $138.85 to $141.60. No change would follow in 2021, but increases of 1.6% and 1.2% would be scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
A residential user of 500 cubic feet per month with a 3/4 inch meter would see a decrease in 2020 from $97.08 per month to $94.49 (a 2.7% decrease) for water and sewer service. A 0.7% decrease would follow in 2021 followed by a 1.3% increase in 2022 and a 1% increase in 2023.
Industrial users would see larger increases in their bills beginning in 2020.
For example, industrial customers with four-inch water meters using at least 62,500 cubic feet of water would see an 8% increase in water and sewer charges in 2020 followed by smaller increases in 2021 (0.8%), 2020 (1.9%) and 2023 (1.4%).
But commercial customers with two-inch water meters using at least 2,000 cubic feet of water would see an overall decrease in water and sewer charges over the four year-period.
The proposed figures show a 4.5% decrease in 2020 and a 1% decrease in 2021 followed by increases of 1.1% in 2022 and 0.9% in 2023.
